“Gave Me Chills”: Amazon Prime Is Making NASCAR Cool Again

The Coca-Cola 600 is about to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 25, and fans are calling Prime’s arrival a much-needed change, and maybe the best move the sport has made in years.

After years of declining TV ratings, NASCAR signed a $7.7 billion media rights deal that brought a streaming partner for the first time. Prime Video will stream five races, starting Memorial Day weekend. At first fans were skeptical. But that changed fast after a bold two-minute promo featuring Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and others went viral.

“This is going to be huge for the sport” one Reddit user said, what many fans now believe , Amazon might be the breath of fresh air NASCAR has been needing. Another called the Prime Video promo “the best I’ve seen in years” saying it felt more real and exciting than the usual network promos.

Amazon Prime’s message is simple: better quality, more driver focus and easier access for fans. And it’s working. “Absolutely need to give them their flowers” one fan wrote. “Maybe my expectations have been so low with driver marketing lately but [it] actually gave me chills.”

A Modern Approach NASCAR Needed

The new Amazon Prime promo , featuring drivers like Daniel Suárez, Ryan Preece, Noah Gragson, and Zane Smith. It stood out by shining a light on both stars and under-the-radar names.

Joey Logano even broke down “PRIME” as an acronym: Push Harder, Risk Everything, Instill Fear, Make It Stick, End Up in Victory Lane. Ross Chastain, holding a watermelon, joked about smashing one in Nashville. It felt fun, honest, and different.

On top of that, for fans tired of FOX’s cartoon-like graphics and old-school coverage, this felt like a breath of fresh air. “I used to feel jealous seeing how well Fox promoted IndyCar or how Netflix boosted F1,” one fan said. “Now, we might finally have something to be proud of.”

Some older fans were unsure at first : “My grandparents didn’t even have WiFi until like 6 years ago,” one fan joked. B ut most agree Amazon is putting in real effort. “I’m surprised they’re promoting this much. It’s only five races, but they’re treating it like a big deal,” another fan said.

Starting this weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series is streaming exclusively on @SportsonPrime. pic.twitter.com/afgtvYwfAW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 20, 2025

Even so, it’s not just ads. Amazon is putting money into the broadcast itself. The upcoming races , including the Coca-Cola 600 and NASCAR’s first-ever Mexico City event , will feature over 70 cameras, in-car views, 1080p HDR streams, fewer ads, interactive options like full replays.

Kyle Larson is clearly at the center of this rollout. Between his high-profile “Double” (doing the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in one day) and an upcoming documentary, Amazon is leaning into driver storytelling , something fans have felt was missing.

It’s only five races for now, but the early response suggests this could be a big moment for NASCAR. From the unexpected promo choices to better fan engagement, Amazon’s approach already feels different.

As one fan put it, “They clearly put time and quality into this. This should be the new standard.” For a sport looking to grow with a new generation, Amazon Prime might be just what NASCAR needs.