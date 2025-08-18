The NASCAR schedule for the 2026 Cup Series season is tentatively expected to be released this week, with reports that the All-Star Race could be relocated. Now, Denny Hamlin is among those in the industry unhappy with NASCAR’s reported plan for the new venue.

On the latest episode of the “Actions Detrimental” podcast, Hamlin first questioned why NASCAR would potentially take a points race away from Dover Motor Speedway when the fans showed up despite the scorching temperatures this year on July 20.

“Surely, they can’t be talking about replacing Dover’s point race, right?…We had sucha. great fan turnout when it was 120 degrees, it was like being on the sun…I just hope there’s no way they could be going from two races to none, no points races at Dover. The fan turnout has been good there, I don’t know why you’d do that.” Denny Hamlin on the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2026 potentially being moved to Dover

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic first reported this past week that NASCAR was giving real consideration to moving the All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro Speedway to Dover. Dale Earnhardt Jr also hinted earlier this month that North Wilkesboro might get a points race.

Those behind the potential change want North Wilkesboro to have a points race on the 30th anniversary of its last one (1996). While Dover could theoretically have both a points race and the All-Star Race, that seems unlikely unless another track is taken off the schedule.

Why an All-Star Race at Dover is a Problem

If the All-Star Race is held next year at Dover, the quality of the racing likely won’t be as good as what it’s been at North Wilkesboro. Hamlin echoed what many around racing have said, that the track at Dover is not suited for short runs, which is what the All-Star Race is all about. If it happens, NASCAR will have its All-Star event with minimal passing.

“The 10th floor is just not…hopefully they’re not thinking this one all the way through, but this is not the best choice. Dover is just not an All-Star type of race track. That track is one where it needs rubber on the race track to widen out and then you can start making passes, but that doesn’t happen until 30-40 laps into a run and the All-Star Race is made up of short runs, so there’s just not going to be any passing.” Denny Hamlin on why an All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway doesn’t work

The other issue is the logistics of an All-Star Race at Dover. Because the Dover Air Force Base is only a few miles away from the track, there are no lights surrounding the track since they could be a potential distraction for pilots flying in. Due to that, night racing is off the table.

So, unless temporary lights are installed, NASCAR seems to be considering having an All-Star Race in the middle of the day for a race where there will be minimal passing. It’s not exactly a recipe for success, but as Hamlin said on the podcast, those making the schedule don’t give anyone in the garage any input on matters.

