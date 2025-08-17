Ahead of the expected 2026 NASCAR schedule release this coming weekend, reports have surfaced about North Wilkesboro Speedway potentially hosting a points race and a new venue hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2026. If that change is made, it could significantly impact one of the All-Star Race’s traditions.

On Saturday night’s episode of “The Teardown,” Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic said it is his understanding, as of now, that the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway next season would take place during the day.

“To the best of my knowledge, and I gotta be really careful I say this. My understanding is it would be a daytime race. But that could change, I don’t honestly know that, but I have heard nothing that it could be a nigh race because they would have to bring in temporary lights.” The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi on the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover potentially running during the day

Dover can’t hold night races because the speedway lacks lights due to the nearby Dover Air Force Base. The military does not want lights that could distract its pilots, so Dover Motor Speedway runs races during the daytime.

The relocation could also influence racing and the overall experience at Dover. The EchoPark Automotive 400 was held on July 20 this year, so hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race in the middle of May would mean cooler temperatures, typically 10-20 degrees lower than a date in the middle of the summer

However, the track itself still isn’t a good fit for an All-Star Race. It’s well-suited for making long runs, where a lot of strategy comes into play, and that’s not what the All-Star Race has historically been about. While many fans aren’t fond of the idea, it’s a potential move that all seems to be driven by Speedway Motorsports, LLC.

“This was primarily, from the conversations I’ve had with people involved in this, this was kind of a Speedway Motorsports initiative of ‘Hey, we’d like to have a points race at North Wilkesboro and move the All-Star Race elsewhere.” Jordan Bianchi on who was behind the push to move the All-Star Race away from North Wilkesboro”

After investing millions of dollars into North Wilkesboro Speedway, Speedway Motorsports wants to see a greater return on its investment. Hosting a points race would not only help increase fan interest but would be fitting next year, marking 30 years since the last points race at North Wilkesboro.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hinted a few weeks ago that a points race could be coming to North Wilkesboro in 2026, and that now seems increasingly likely. While moving the NASCAR All-Star Race to Dover might hurt the quality of racing, it appears to be a trade-off the league is willing to accept for a non-points race.

