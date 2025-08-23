Denny Hamlin said this past week on Actions Detrimental that drivers got no input on the 2026 NASCAR schedule and he expected the full slate of races to be leaked the same day it emerged NASCAR was lining up buyers to sell 23XI Racing’s charters. He’s proven to be right on both fronts.

Ahead of the NASCAR race this weekend at Daytona International Speedway for the regular-season finale, Hamlin was quite frank about how much he didn’t like the 2026 schedule.

“D-plus. Definitely, taking away from Dover, I don’t necesarrily agree with that. I don’t know what kind of tricks you make to make that race compelling, but certainly Dover fans endured a lot of heat for a lot of time to have some races taken away…There are just some other ones that are kinda head-scratchers.” Denny Hamlin on the 2026 NASCAR schedule (H/T Jacob Seelman)

When Hamlin first heard that the NASCAR All-Star Race would be moved from North Wilkesboro to Dover in 2026, he thought that Dover would also get a points race. Instead, the track is stuck with a single non-points race next season and it will have to host the All-Star Race during the daytime.

Even if NASCAR brought in temporary lights to Dover, getting around the restrictions put in place by being near Dover Air Force Base, it wouldn’t solve the biggest problem. Dover’s track is well-suited for long runs, with position changes taking place after 40–60 laps. The All-Star Race is about short runs, which means the non-points event in 2026 could be a bad viewing experience for fans.

While Hamlin didn’t get into specifics on what other issues he had with the 2026 schedule, he’s certainly not the only one frustrated with the changes NASCAR made. Between the All-Star Race likely getting worse next season, no international races, and Dover losing its points race, fans have voiced their frustrations.

However, NASCAR has also made it pretty clear that money is the driving force behind its decisions. Given what transpired this season, teams are likely just happy that they’ll have two off weeks in 2026.

