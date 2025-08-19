2026 NASCAR schedule
Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin suggested on Tuesday morning that the 2026 NASCAR schedule could be released early, following the report that NASCAR was lining up buyers to sell the charters previously used by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. He was right.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic obtained the 2026 Cup Series schedule ahead of its release later this week, just before the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Many of the rumored schedule changes that leaked earlier in the summer were proven correct.

DateTrackHow to Watch
Sunday, Feb. 1Clash at Bowman Gray StadiumFOX/FS1
Sunday, Feb. 15Daytona 500 | Daytona International SpeedwayFOX/FS1
Sunday, Feb. 22Atlanta Motor SpeedwayFOX/FS1
Sunday, March 1Circuit of the Americas (COTA)FOX/FS1
Sunday, March 8Phoenix RacewayFOX/FS1
Sunday, March 15Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayFOX/FS1
Sunday, March 22Darlington RacewayFOX/FS1
Sunday, March 29Martinsville SpeedwayFOX/FS1
Sunday, April 12Bristol Motor SpeedwayFOX/FS1
Sunday, April 19Kansas SpeedwayFOX/FS1
Sunday, April 26Talladega SuperspeedwayFOX/FS1
Sunday, May 3Texas Motor SpeedwayFOX/FS1
Sunday, May 10Watkins Glen InternationalFOX/FS1
Sunday, May 17All-Star Race at Dover Motor SpeedwayFOX/FS1
Sunday, May 24Charlotte Motor SpeedwayAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, May 31Nashville SuperspeedwayAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, June 7Michigan International SpeedwayAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, June 14Pocono RacewayAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, June 21San Diego Street Race – Naval Base CoronadoAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, June 28Sonoma RacewayTNT
Sunday, July 5Chicagoland SpeedwayTNT
Sunday, July 12Atlanta Motor SpeedwayTNT
Sunday, July 19North Wilkesboro SpeedwayTNT
Sunday, July 26Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayTNT
Sunday, Aug. 9Iowa SpeedwayNBC/USA
Saturday, Aug. 15Richmond RacewayNBC/USA
Sunday, Aug. 23New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayNBC/USA
Saturday, Aug. 29Daytona International SpeedwayNBC/USA
Sunday, Sept. 6Round of 16 – Darlington RacewayNBC/USA
Sunday, Sept. 13Round of 16World Wide Technology RacewayNBC/USA
Saturday, Sept. 19Round of 16Bristol Motor SpeedwayNBC/USA
Sunday, Sept. 27Round of 12 – Kansas SpeedwayNBC/USA
Sunday, Oct. 4Round of 12 Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayNBC/USA
Sunday, Oct. 11Round of 12Charlotte Motor Speedway Road CourseNBC/USA
Sunday, Oct. 18Round of 8 – Phoenix RacewayNBC/USA
Sunday, Oct. 25Round of 8Talladega SuperspeedwayNBC/USA
Sunday, Nov. 1Round of 8Martinsville SpeedwayNBC/USA
Sunday, Nov. 8Championship – Homestead-Miami SpeedwayNBC/USA

Among the most notable changes, NASCAR is moving away from both the Chicago Street Race and Mexico City. In their place, next season’s street race will be held at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California, while Chicagoland will return as the host of NASCAR’s Fourth of July Weekend race.

In addition, North Wilkesboro Speedway is getting a points race for the first time in 30 years, and as Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested, it will be broadcast on TNT. Speaking of broadcast partners for 2026, Amazon Prime Video will once again have five summer races, including the Coca-Cola 600 and the San Diego Street Race at Coronado.

As for changes fans won’t be happy about, Dover Motor Speedway is losing its points race and instead will host the All-Star Race. Both drivers and fans have voiced that Dover is not suited for the short runs the All-Star format is known for. It’s also unclear whether NASCAR will add temporary lights for a potential night event, as Dover currently lacks track lighting due to the nearby Dover Air Force Base.

Additionally, Cup Series drivers and teams will receive two off weeks in the 2026 NASCAR schedule: Easter weekend (April 4-5) and the first weekend in August (Aug. 1-2), following the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Lastly, the one-race NASCAR Championship format will reportedly remain in place for 2026, but the finale will move from Phoenix Raceway to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

