Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin suggested on Tuesday morning that the 2026 NASCAR schedule could be released early, following the report that NASCAR was lining up buyers to sell the charters previously used by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. He was right.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic obtained the 2026 Cup Series schedule ahead of its release later this week, just before the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Many of the rumored schedule changes that leaked earlier in the summer were proven correct.

Date Track How to Watch Sunday, Feb. 1 Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium FOX/FS1 Sunday, Feb. 15 Daytona 500 | Daytona International Speedway FOX/FS1 Sunday, Feb. 22 Atlanta Motor Speedway FOX/FS1 Sunday, March 1 Circuit of the Americas (COTA) FOX/FS1 Sunday, March 8 Phoenix Raceway FOX/FS1 Sunday, March 15 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FOX/FS1 Sunday, March 22 Darlington Raceway FOX/FS1 Sunday, March 29 Martinsville Speedway FOX/FS1 Sunday, April 12 Bristol Motor Speedway FOX/FS1 Sunday, April 19 Kansas Speedway FOX/FS1 Sunday, April 26 Talladega Superspeedway FOX/FS1 Sunday, May 3 Texas Motor Speedway FOX/FS1 Sunday, May 10 Watkins Glen International FOX/FS1 Sunday, May 17 All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway FOX/FS1 Sunday, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway Amazon Prime Video Sunday, May 31 Nashville Superspeedway Amazon Prime Video Sunday, June 7 Michigan International Speedway Amazon Prime Video Sunday, June 14 Pocono Raceway Amazon Prime Video Sunday, June 21 San Diego Street Race – Naval Base Coronado Amazon Prime Video Sunday, June 28 Sonoma Raceway TNT Sunday, July 5 Chicagoland Speedway TNT Sunday, July 12 Atlanta Motor Speedway TNT Sunday, July 19 North Wilkesboro Speedway TNT Sunday, July 26 Indianapolis Motor Speedway TNT Sunday, Aug. 9 Iowa Speedway NBC/USA Saturday, Aug. 15 Richmond Raceway NBC/USA Sunday, Aug. 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBC/USA Saturday, Aug. 29 Daytona International Speedway NBC/USA Sunday, Sept. 6 Round of 16 – Darlington Raceway NBC/USA Sunday, Sept. 13 Round of 16 – World Wide Technology Raceway NBC/USA Saturday, Sept. 19 Round of 16 – Bristol Motor Speedway NBC/USA Sunday, Sept. 27 Round of 12 – Kansas Speedway NBC/USA Sunday, Oct. 4 Round of 12 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBC/USA Sunday, Oct. 11 Round of 12 – Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course NBC/USA Sunday, Oct. 18 Round of 8 – Phoenix Raceway NBC/USA Sunday, Oct. 25 Round of 8 – Talladega Superspeedway NBC/USA Sunday, Nov. 1 Round of 8 – Martinsville Speedway NBC/USA Sunday, Nov. 8 Championship – Homestead-Miami Speedway NBC/USA

Among the most notable changes, NASCAR is moving away from both the Chicago Street Race and Mexico City. In their place, next season’s street race will be held at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California, while Chicagoland will return as the host of NASCAR’s Fourth of July Weekend race.

In addition, North Wilkesboro Speedway is getting a points race for the first time in 30 years, and as Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested, it will be broadcast on TNT. Speaking of broadcast partners for 2026, Amazon Prime Video will once again have five summer races, including the Coca-Cola 600 and the San Diego Street Race at Coronado.

As for changes fans won’t be happy about, Dover Motor Speedway is losing its points race and instead will host the All-Star Race. Both drivers and fans have voiced that Dover is not suited for the short runs the All-Star format is known for. It’s also unclear whether NASCAR will add temporary lights for a potential night event, as Dover currently lacks track lighting due to the nearby Dover Air Force Base.

Additionally, Cup Series drivers and teams will receive two off weeks in the 2026 NASCAR schedule: Easter weekend (April 4-5) and the first weekend in August (Aug. 1-2), following the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Lastly, the one-race NASCAR Championship format will reportedly remain in place for 2026, but the finale will move from Phoenix Raceway to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

