avatar
Updated:

Carson Hocevar is quickly becoming one of the most popular drivers in NASCAR, with a racing style that has reminded fans of the good ol’ days of the sport. While he doesn’t seem to have friends among his peers in the Cup Series, his tactics for gaining more fans are proving to be a hit.

Amid an ongoing rivalry with fellow driver Zane Smith, which largely seems to be one-sided, Hocevar hosted a unique event ahead of last weekend’s race. He offered free T-shirts repping the No. 77 team to the first 77 fans who brought in shirts that supported active drivers for a free trade-in at his merch trailer.

In data captured by Dirty Mo Media, Hocevar seems to have won over a ton of Chase Elliott fans. Of the 77 T-shirts that were traded in last weekend, 20 of them were for Elliott with the next-closest driver being William Byron (eight) followed by Smith and Kyle Larson (seven).

Driver / TeamT-Shirts
Chase Elliott20
William Byron8
Zane Smith7
Kyle Larson7
Chris Buescher4
Christopher Bell3
Alex Bowman3
Ryan Blaney3
Noah Gragson3
Front Row2
Joey Logano2
Bubba Wallace2
SVG2
Ross Chastain2
JR Motorsports1
23XI Racing1
Trackhouse1
Ty Gibbs1
Connor Zilisch1
Erik Jones1
Jimmie Johnson1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr1
Denny Hamlin1

Smith and the No. 38 team shouldn’t see it as a total loss. After all, some footage from the T-shirt swaps at the No. 77 hauler last weekend at EchoPark Speedway showed that several of the No. 38 shirts were still in their original wrapping. So, at the very least, Smith picked up a few additional merchandise sales.


Hocevar’s popularity certainly isn’t as high among Cup Series drivers, especially based on the myriad of statements made on the Racin’ With The Boys podcast in recent weeks from the likes of Smith, Larson and Bubba Wallace.

Read More: NASCAR Qualifying Order for Saturday

Right now, that doesn’t really matter. Hocevar is on his way to becoming one of the most popular figures in all of racing, and he is still just 23 years old. As he brings more fans to the sport from his increasing popularity off the track, we might only be a few years away from Hocevar one day being voted the most popular driver in NASCAR.

avatar
By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

Tap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on GoogleGoogle preferred source

Got a story or tip for us?

Email Us

Sportsnaut: News, analysis, and rankings across every major sport. Where fans come first.

Follow us for breaking news and latest updates at Sportsnaut

Writer Opportunities Privacy Policy
© 2026 Sportsnaut