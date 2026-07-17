The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend with the WIndow World 450 on Sunday night. Before the green flag waves, the starting lineup needs to be determined and that will be set by qualifying on Saturday.
Let’s take a look at the NASCAR qualifying order tomorrow for the Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
NASCAR Qualifying Order This Weekend: North Wilkesboro Speedway
|Pos.
|Drivers
|Metric Score
|Group
|1
|Chad Finchum(i)
|34.500
|1
|2
|Cody Ware
|33.200
|1
|3
|AJ Allmendinger
|32.500
|1
|4
|Riley Herbst
|32.000
|1
|5
|Austin Hill(i)
|30.700
|1
|6
|Connor Zilisch #
|30.100
|1
|7
|Noah Grayson
|28.200
|1
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|28.200
|1
|9
|Zane Smith
|27.900
|1
|10
|Josh Berry
|27.700
|1
|11
|Kyle Larson
|25.600
|1
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|24.200
|1
|13
|Alex Bowman
|24.100
|1
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|23.900
|1
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|23.900
|1
|16
|Ty Dillon
|23.600
|1
|17
|Ryan Preece
|21.900
|1
|18
|Cole Custer
|21.800
|1
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|20.700
|1
|20
|Todd Gilliland
|20.500
|2
|21
|Daniel Suarez
|18.000
|2
|22
|Michael McDowell
|16.800
|2
|23
|William Byron
|14.800
|2
|24
|Austin Cindric
|14.000
|2
|25
|Ross Chastain
|13.700
|2
|26
|Austin Dillon
|13.300
|2
|27
|Joey Logano
|11.700
|2
|28
|Chase Elliott
|10.600
|2
|29
|Chris Buescher
|9.100
|2
|30
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|8.700
|2
|31
|Denny Hamlin
|8.700
|2
|32
|Erik Jones
|8.300
|2
|33
|Tyler Reddick
|6.200
|2
|34
|Carson Hocevar
|4.500
|2
|35
|Christopher Bell
|4.100
|2
|36
|Ty Gibbs
|4.000
|2
|37
|Ryan Blaney
|1.600
|2