The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend with the WIndow World 450 on Sunday night. Before the green flag waves, the starting lineup needs to be determined and that will be set by qualifying on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the NASCAR qualifying order tomorrow for the Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

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NASCAR Qualifying Order This Weekend: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Pos. Drivers Metric Score Group 1 Chad Finchum(i) 34.500 1 2 Cody Ware 33.200 1 3 AJ Allmendinger 32.500 1 4 Riley Herbst 32.000 1 5 Austin Hill(i) 30.700 1 6 Connor Zilisch # 30.100 1 7 Noah Grayson 28.200 1 8 Chase Briscoe 28.200 1 9 Zane Smith 27.900 1 10 Josh Berry 27.700 1 11 Kyle Larson 25.600 1 12 Bubba Wallace 24.200 1 13 Alex Bowman 24.100 1 14 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 23.900 1 15 Brad Keselowski 23.900 1 16 Ty Dillon 23.600 1 17 Ryan Preece 21.900 1 18 Cole Custer 21.800 1 19 John Hunter Nemechek 20.700 1 20 Todd Gilliland 20.500 2 21 Daniel Suarez 18.000 2 22 Michael McDowell 16.800 2 23 William Byron 14.800 2 24 Austin Cindric 14.000 2 25 Ross Chastain 13.700 2 26 Austin Dillon 13.300 2 27 Joey Logano 11.700 2 28 Chase Elliott 10.600 2 29 Chris Buescher 9.100 2 30 Shane Van Gisbergen 8.700 2 31 Denny Hamlin 8.700 2 32 Erik Jones 8.300 2 33 Tyler Reddick 6.200 2 34 Carson Hocevar 4.500 2 35 Christopher Bell 4.100 2 36 Ty Gibbs 4.000 2 37 Ryan Blaney 1.600 2