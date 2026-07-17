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The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend with the WIndow World 450 on Sunday night. Before the green flag waves, the starting lineup needs to be determined and that will be set by qualifying on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the NASCAR qualifying order tomorrow for the Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NASCAR Qualifying Order This Weekend: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Pos.DriversMetric ScoreGroup
1Chad Finchum(i)34.5001
2Cody Ware33.2001
3AJ Allmendinger32.5001
4Riley Herbst32.0001
5Austin Hill(i)30.7001
6Connor Zilisch #30.1001
7Noah Grayson28.2001
8Chase Briscoe28.2001
9Zane Smith27.9001
10Josh Berry27.7001
11Kyle Larson25.6001
12Bubba Wallace24.2001
13Alex Bowman24.1001
14Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.23.9001
15Brad Keselowski23.9001
16Ty Dillon23.6001
17Ryan Preece21.9001
18Cole Custer21.8001
19John Hunter Nemechek20.7001
20Todd Gilliland20.5002
21Daniel Suarez18.0002
22Michael McDowell16.8002
23William Byron14.8002
24Austin Cindric14.0002
25Ross Chastain13.7002
26Austin Dillon13.3002
27Joey Logano11.7002
28Chase Elliott10.6002
29Chris Buescher9.1002
30Shane Van Gisbergen8.7002
31Denny Hamlin8.7002
32Erik Jones8.3002
33Tyler Reddick6.2002
34Carson Hocevar4.5002
35Christopher Bell4.1002
36Ty Gibbs4.0002
37Ryan Blaney1.6002
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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