NASCAR brought four drivers to the hauler this week ahead of Sunday’s race at EchoPark Speedway in an attempt to avoid further on-track incidents caused by retaliation and heated rivalries. It appears those sit-downs didn’t work in either case, especially when it comes to Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar.

In a meeting with reporters after the sit-down with NASCAR officials and Hocevar, Smith made it very clear that his dislike of the young driver is as strong as it always was. In fact, that goes beyond the track and extends to Hocevar personally.

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“I just don’t like him as a human…I think we both understand where we’re at with everything; certainly, the meeting doesn’t change how much he dislikes me and how much I dislike him…I don’t like him.” Zane Smith on his feelings toward Carson Hocevar after sit-down meeting in the hauler (via Jordan Bianchi)

Smith, age 27, has made it known everywhere he can that he has a strong dislike for his peer. The driver of the No. 38 car for Front Row Motorsports demonstrated it this past Sunday at Chicagoland, intentionally driving into the No. 77 car and wrecking himself in the process. He’s also shared his ill-will toward Hocevar in multiple interviews.

On the most recent episode of Racin’ with the Boys, Smith and Riley Herbst were shown pictures of various Cup Series drivers and asked for their opinions on them. When Hocevar’s photo was shown, Smith called him a “Bumf***” and even went after his fans, referencing the South Park ‘huge guy’ that’s typing on the keyboard.

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“He’ll try to talk to you after saying ‘I don’t talk to anybody out there’ — he’s full of s***.He tries to be your buddy, and then will go and screw you. And so it’s like, don’t even talk to me in the first place, because one, I don’t like you, and we’re gonna eventually have a run-in together, so let’s just not talk in the first place.” NASCAR driver Zane Smith on Carson Hocevar during an appearance on Racin’ with the Boys

While the two young drivers have had a few on-track incidents in the past, no one is really sure what caused Smith to intentionally attempt to wreck the No. 77 car this past weekend. It also appears to be a rather one-sided rivalry.

Following his sit-down this weekend in the hauler with NASCAR officials, Hocevar made light of the beef between the two and said he feels like it’s a one-sided rivalry.

“I was just racing I don’t know, do you guys know if there’s something more to it?…We’ll have to go to couples counseling…I don’t know, it seems very one-sided here.” Carson Hocevar on the ‘rivalry’ with Zane Smith, incident at Chicagoland (via Steven Taranto)

It’s unlikely we see Hocevar retaliate against Smith for what happened, especially given the potential penalties he would face for doing so after the sit-down with NASCAR officials. As for Smith’s side of the rivalry, it’s safe to say his strong dislike will remain, and he won’t be racing around the No. 77 car cautiously anytime soon.