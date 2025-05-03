Austin Cindric reacts to Chipper Jones calling out teammate Joey Logano

Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Images

Talladega winner Austin Cindric is a casual Atlanta Braves fan but he didn’t fully appreciate that Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones was in his corner in a relatively inconsequential incident with teammate Joey Logano until Sunday.

Logano was frustrated that Cindric didn’t push him past Bubba Wallace to win the second stage at Talladega and it sent him into an expletive laden tirade that called his Penske teammate ‘stupid.’

The currently reigning three-time champion was just mad in the moment, and Cindric felt like any harder of a push would have wrecked them, but it didn’t stop Jones from ripping into Logano when Cindric won the race.

Congrats to @AustinCindric on his @TALLADEGA win. Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him. Hate to be #dueces in the ‘team’ meeting on Monday. Some people… — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) April 27, 2025

This also elicited a clap back from Logano.

For his part, Cindric said Jones was acted like any NASCAR fan would.

“I mean, I know of him, I know who he is,” Cindric said of Chipper Jones, via Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “I don’t follow too much baseball, but to have someone like that, with eyes on our sport, a Hall of Famer, is really cool. Like I said already, the rest of it’s a lot of noise, but it’s cool to have someone like that behind me. But otherwise, yeah, definitely sounds like a NASCAR fan.”

Cindric has been pictured wearing Atlanta Braves caps so is he fan?

“No, well, the funny thing is that’s [Atlanta Braves hat] like my neutral hat that I just leave in my truck. Because I don’t want to like walk around advertising, hey, I’m a NASCAR driver if I can help it. So, it’s usually just the one, that or the Colts hat that I snag in my truck. That one [Braves hat] stayed in the hat box out of respect for my relationship with my teammates.”