Austin Cindric, Joey Logano discussed their Talladega issue

Yes, Penske teammates Joey Logano and Austin Cindric have talked about *that moment* from the race on Sunday at Talladega.

The moment where Logano, frustrated that he didn’t get a push from Austin Cindric that allowed Bubba Wallace to win the segment, led to a tirade.

Fox aired (but bleeped) Joey Logano cursing out Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric at the end of the second stage at Talladega. "Way to go you dumb f***. Way to f****** go. What a stupid s***. GOD. He just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota the stage win. Nice job." pic.twitter.com/SZ55mKw8gE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2025

“My perspective is the same; it hasn’t changed one bit,” Logano said on Wednesday at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “I don’t think TV captured exactly what upset me, and I’m not here to air dirty laundry or to talk about our internal rules of going at it on superspeedways. At this point, there’s sometimes a straw that breaks the camel’s back, and that may have been at that moment, right?

“We’re out there in the heat of battle, and when something that was set to be a certain way doesn’t go the way that we all agreed to, you’re going to get a little frustrated about it.”

Cindric said all along that he felt a push would have risked crashing all of them. Regardless, Logano said they did talk about it.

“At this point we talked, we communicated,” Logano said. “We’re still teammates, right? We’re brothers. You’re sometimes not going to sometimes see eye to eye. Everyone wants to stick up for their side, but we just have to come to some kind of common ground and move forward. … We went through it all. We talked about it, and you move on.”

And Cindric echoed that sentiment.

“It’s always awkward, right?” Cindric said, via Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “It’s one of the larger challenges of doing races like that when you expect so much out of each other and rely so much on each other. And I think there are way more times that I’ve had success on tracks like that because I’ve had my teammates around me and vice versa.

“So, I think that’s really important for us. It’s something we put a ton of focus on, and as a race team, you have to have those conversations.”