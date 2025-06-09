10 Drivers Making Waves in the 2025 NASCAR Season

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We’re not even halfway through the 2025 NASCAR season and some drivers are already making themselves hard to ignore. Some are winning. Others are running solid or finally getting the shot they’ve been waiting for. Whether new faces or old ones doing things differently, these 10 drivers are giving people something to talk about.

10. William Sawalich

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Only 18 years old and already on the pole at Nashville in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Sawalich is fast and calm. Joe Gibbs Racing doesn’t give out full-time rides for fun and this kid is backing it up every week.

9. Katherine Legge

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Katherine Legge is back. At 44 she’s the first woman to race in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2018, driving the №78 Chevy for Live Fast Motorsports. First woman to start a Cup race since 2018 and she’s doing it with attitude. Her debut at Phoenix had its issues — two spins and an early exit — but she called it “baptism by fire” and rolled with it. With more races still to come in the Cup and Xfinity Series, Legge is putting in real efforts. She’s out there proving that this run means something, not just a headline.

8. Nick Sanchez

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nick Sanchez is taking on a big role at Big Machine Racing and he’s not blinking. The Xfinity field’s stacked this year but he’s running like a guy who belongs in the mix with 7 top 5’s already. He has confidence, speed and a team that believes in him.

7. Kaden Honeycutt

Kayden Honeycutt is just showing solid results and hard racing. He’s making his full-time Truck Series debut with Niece and several top-10s and two top-5’s shows slowly but surely climbing the ranks. Quietly becoming one of the names to know in that garage.

6. Riley Herbst

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Herbst is in the Cup Series now, and he’s not looking out of place. Four top-20s early in the season, and a 3rd place in Texas, that’s how you stay on the radar. He’s got 23XI backing him, strong teammates in Bubba and Reddick, and a good head on his shoulders.

5. AJ Allmendinger

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Allmendinger’s no rookie, but he’s having one of his best NASCAR Cup runs in a while. That 4th place at the Coca-Cola 600 was huge. Allmendinger is just outside the playoff bubble and looking sharper than he has in years, like a guy with something to prove.

4. Zane Smith

Zane Smith is starting to look like a driver who belongs up front. His run to second at Nashville was earned, steady, smart and aggressive when it mattered. He’s making the most of his opportunities and Front Row Motorsports is giving him the room to grow.

3. Carson Hocevar

22 years old and the youngest full-time Cup driver out there, Carson Hocever is already stacking wins in different NASCAR series. He also won his third Money in the Bank 150 title this year, just more proof this guy knows how to close. Spire might’ve landed a rough diamond.

2. Connor Zilisch

Connor Zilisch keeps picking up Cup starts at only 18, and the hype is getting bigger as the season advances. He’s one of those guys everyone in the paddock is watching especially his COTA win. While he’s still early in his climb you can feel a lot more wins coming.

1. Ross Chastain

Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Ross Chastain’s win from the back of the pack at the Coca-Cola 600 was the season’s biggest moment. He’s been up and down all year but when he’s on he’s a threat. That win got him into the playoffs and reminded everyone he’s still a contender.