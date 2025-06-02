5 Drivers Who Attempted the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in One Day

Credit: Gary Mook/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running the Indy 500 or the Coca-Cola 600 is already a challenge on its own. But running both on the same day, that’s a whole different animal.

What’s known as “The Double Duty” asks drivers to tackle 1,100 miles of racing, two different cars, and a tight travel window all in one day.

Only a handful have tried it for the thrill, the history, and the bragging rights that come with one of the toughest challenges in racing. Here are the five who did:

5. Kyle Larson (2024, 2025)

Kyle Larson tried the “Double” in 2024 and 2025, but it didn’t go his way.

In 2024, the Indy 500 was delayed so late he couldn’t even make it to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, which was shortened anyway.

He tried again in 2025, started 21st at Indy, spun on Lap 91 after a downshift, and was out of the race. He hustled to Charlotte, started 2nd and even led some laps, but his night ended early again with a crash on Lap 246, 37th place.

Even with all the misfortune, Larson’s back-to-back attempts show just how tough and wild this is.

Also Read: How to Stream NASCAR Races in 2025

4. Kurt Busch (2014)

Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Kurt Busch gave the “Double” a shot in 2014, and it was a pretty good debut.

He ran a clean race at the Indy 500, 6th, and was Rookie of the Year. Things didn’t go as well later that night in Charlotte . He made it 271 laps into the Coca-Cola 600 before his engine blew, leaving him with a 40th-place finish.

Not bad for a first timer trying one of racing’s toughest challenges.

3. Tony Stewart (1999, 2001)

Tony Stewart did the “Double” better than anyone has ever done in 2001, becoming the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles in one day . Earning 6th at the Indy 500 and 3rd in the Coca-Cola 600.

He first tried it in 1999 and came close, 9th at Indy after falling a few laps short, then 4th later that night in Charlotte. Even though he didn’t go the full distance that first time, both efforts showed just how good he was.

2. Robby Gordon (1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004)

Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Robby Gordon tried “The Double” more times than anyone else, five times between 1997 and 2004. His best run was in 2002 when he finished 8th at the Indy 500 , despite a pit fire , and 16th at the Coca-Cola 600.

He made it to the end in Charlotte but was a lap down, just short of the full 1,100 miles. Only Tony Stewart has completed every lap of both races on the same day.

Still, Gordon’s efforts, despite weather delays, mechanical problems, and even needing backup drivers at times, showed how bad he wanted to pull off one of racing’s toughest feats.

Also Read: NASCAR schedule 2025 – The full schedule for Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series

1. John Andretti – 1994

John Andretti started the whole “Double Duty” thing back in 1994 when he became the first driver to run both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

He had a good run at Indy, finishing 10th for A.J. Foyt Enterprises after running as high as 3rd. Then he hopped on a plane to Charlotte and jumped into the NASCAR race right after introductions , though he may have missed the drivers’ meeting, which probably put him at the back of the pack.

His night didn’t last long, though; a broken crankshaft ended his night after 220 laps, and he finished 36th. But Andretti set the standard for one of the toughest feats in racing.