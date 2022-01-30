WATCH: More Mahomes Magic: Kansas City Chiefs lead 14-3 after crazy Patrick Mahomes scramble TD pass to Kelce

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are on fire already today. They’re showing this isn’t their first rodeo.

After already getting the first score of the game with a Tyreek Hill touchdown, following an early three-and-out by the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs didn’t take long to further the lead.

On third-and-two from the Cincinnati five-yard line, in typical Patrick Mahomes fashion, he dropped back, quickly turned his back to the defense for a brief moment before scrambling like a kid in the backyard running for his dear life. Mahomes accelerated enough to get away from the Bengal pass rush to buy enough time for him to find Travis Kelce for the touchdown.

The score put the Chiefs up 14-3 just a few minutes into the second quarter of the AFC Championship. Here’s the play, in all its glory.

We’ve already seen Mahomes Magic, we’ll how many other tricks The Magic Man has up his sleeve in the AFC Championship game.