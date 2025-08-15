The 2025 MLB season has been a breakout year for several rising stars who’ve quickly made their mark on the league. Here’s a look at the top five rookies who are turning heads and shaping the future of baseball.

1. Nick Kurtz

Nick Kurtz has not just exceeded rookie expectations — he’s rewriting the record books. He became the first rookie in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He’s not only crushing the ball for the Athletics, but he’s getting on base consistently while batting over .300. Both Kurtz and rookie teammate Jacob Wilson are having exceptional seasons, and the future looks bright for the A’s.

2. Jacob Wilson

Jacob Wilson has had a red-hot season for the Athletics. He is currently top five in batting average, spending most of the season at the top spot while remarkably batting above .330. He also started at shortstop for the American League in the All-Star game. Whether Wilson will continue his dominance at the plate in years to come remains to be seen, but he has certainly impressed the league in his incredible first full season.

3. Roman Anthony

The Boston Red Sox locked Roman Anthony into an eight-year, $130 million extension amid a breakout rookie campaign. He has an .840 OPS and has shown flashes of being the superstar everyone now expects him to be. This rookie has fans excited, and the hype in Boston about Anthony is real.

4. Drake Baldwin

Drake Baldwin, the NL Rookie of the Year favorite, has not only taken over as the Atlanta Braves’ everyday catcher but has become one of the best hitters on the team. With his strong arm behind the plate and a red-hot bat, Baldwin has exceeded expectations. Through early August, he leads all NL rookies in RBI and has posted an OPS north of .800, providing power and timely hitting in the middle of Atlanta’s lineup.

5. Issac Collins

Although he has a smaller sample size with fewer plate appearances compared to other rookies, there is no denying that Isaac Collins has been electric for the Milwaukee Brewers. The 28-year-old has an OPS over .830 for “The Brew Crew” with eight home runs.. He had an amazing July and has shot up the NL Rookie rankings.