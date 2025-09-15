Things are getting serious in this baseball season. With three weeks left in the season and division races and wild-card chases are heating up in both leagues. Here are the top 5 must-watch MLB games this week:

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers — Monday

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The AL West is super tight. Seattle is in the lead but Houston and Texas are very much in it. The Astros start a crucial homestand against division foes (and the Rangers bring an in-form team). A stretch the local media is calling pivotal for Houston’s postseason chances.

Toronto Blue Jays @ Tampa Bay Rays Series— Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays leads the AL East and has been rolling lately and the Tempa Bay Rays still has pitchers and matchups that can give them trouble. Toronto swept Baltimore before this series and bring MLB’s best run production among contenders, a good test for their October readiness.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Series — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

It’s a battle of NL heavyweights with October implications. The Phillies send Ranger Suárez (12–6, 2.77 ERA) against the Dodgers’ Emmet Sheehan (6–3, 3.32 ERA), both have been playing great. Philadelphia is chasing the best record in the league while Los Angeles is fighting for a first-round bye.

Add in star power on both sides and a playoff atmosphere in Chavez Ravine and this opener is one of the week’s must-see games.

Chicago Cubs @ Pittsburgh Pirates — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Cubs (85–64) are in the midst of a playoff push and face the Pirates (65–85) in a three-game series. With the Cubs’ strong road record (39–35) and the Pirates’ struggles, this series is a chance for Chicago to solidify their position in the MLB postseason.

San Diego Padres @ New York Mets — Thursday

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Mets are holding onto NL wild-card positions and the Padres are chasing position and have Juan Soto and Manny Machado in the lineup. This interleague/late-season game has direct wild-card implications for the Mets and will have top bats against the Padres staff that can still dominate.