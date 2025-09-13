The New York Mets have faltered somewhat in the second half of the MLB season, posting a 21-29 record after the All-Star break. While the team might still make the playoffs, pitching has been a significant issue, and there is already speculation about a major move this winter.

Robert Murray of Fansided analyzed Freddy Peralta’s situation with the Milwaukee Brewers, noting that the front office’s history suggests the All-Star pitcher could be traded this summer. If Milwaukee is willing to move Peralta, Murray thinks the Mets are a team to watch.

“Look at the New York Mets, who have former Brewers executive David Stearns running the front office. They have a massive need for another arm, especially a difference-maker. You have to imagine they’d check in.” Robert Murray on the New York Mets as a landing spot for an offseason Freddy Peralta trade

Freddy Peralta stats (ESPN): 16-6 record, 2.69 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 185-63 K-BB in 163.2 innings

Peralta will turn 30 next June, putting him on track for MLB free agency in the winter of 2026 ahead of his age-31 season. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported in June that Peralta sought a long-term extension to stay in Milwaukee beyond next year, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Given the rising salaries for the highest-paid MLB players, especially front-line starters, Peralta’s next contract could be in the $25+ million per season range. Since this will be his first major payday, there is little incentive for him to accept a discount, and his age suggests he will want one more long-term deal.

Freddy Peralta contract (Spotrac): $8.1 million salary (2025), $8 million club option (2026), MLB free agent in 2026 offseason

If Milwaukee isn’t willing to make Peralta one of the highest-paid pitchers in baseball, the organization’s history of trading players before they reach free agency suggests that trend could continue with Peralta. If that proves to be the case, David Stearns’ history makes for an obvious connection. New York also boasts several quality pitching prospects, which, given Milwaukee’s track record, could quickly be developed into impact starters in the Brewers’ rotation before long.