September baseball is different. Pennant races are tight, rotations are lined up and every pitch feels like October. Here are the 5 can’t-miss matchups this week and why they matter.

1) Mariners at Rays — Monday

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners vs the Tampa Bay Rays will be a Wild Card test to open the week. The Luis Castillo vs. Shane Baz battle is as good as it gets and both teams are in the AL postseason mix. This is the kind of series that decides home-field advantage in October.

2) Yankees at Astros — Tuesday

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

New York Yankees and Houston Astros is an ALCS preview with ace energy: Max Fried (NYY) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU): a prime-time matchup of two playoff contenders. The Yankees are fighting for the AL East, while the Astros are fighting for the AL West—this is a legit playoff-test matchup.

3) Phillies at Brewers — Thursday

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is an NL power meeting, with No. 1 seed implications. Ranger Suárez faces Freddy Peralta in a game that could impact October home-field advantage. The Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies are both near the top of the MLB standings as we enter September.



4) Dodgers at Orioles — Sunday

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles wrap up their interleague series on Sunday at Camden Yards, a stadium that regularly produces memorable moments. Shohei Ohtani leads a talented lineup for Los Angeles while Baltimore brings their great hitters and trusted bullpen.

5) Astros at Rangers — Saturday

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Texas MLB showdown between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros is back on prime time. With the AL West this close, this is a two-game series in three hours. Globe Life will be loud; playoff baseball (quick hooks, matchup baseball) from the get-go.

