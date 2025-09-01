Several MLB teams will be able to reset their books following terrible contracts given out this past offseason and in recent years. Here are nine players, including former All-Stars and a future Hall of Famer, whose disastrous deals end after the season.

**Statistics as of Saturday, Aug. 30**

Jordan Romano: One year, $8.5 million

The Philadelphia Phillies made Jordan Romano their biggest free-agent bullpen acquisition, giving the two-time All-Star a one-year, $8.5 million deal. He was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays after suffering a season-ending right elbow injury in 2024. The Phillies hoped Romano would be a buy-low, high-reward candidate, but he’s been one of the worst relievers in baseball with an 8.23 ERA in 49 appearances.

Joe Ross: One year, $4 million

Another offseason bullpen acquisition for the Phillies that backfired was Joe Ross, who signed for one year, $4 million. It went so poorly that the Phillies released Ross in late August after he posted a 5.12 ERA in 37 games. In his final outing on Aug. 25, he surrendered three earned runs in one inning against the New York Mets.

Michael Conforto: One year, $17 million

The Los Angeles Dodgers handed outfielder Michael Conforto a one-year, $17 million contract coming off a solid season with the San Francisco Giants where he posted 20 home runs, a .759 OPS and 116 OPS+. However, 2025 has been the complete opposite. Conforto has a .628 OPS, 76 OPS+, 10 home runs and a minus-0.5 bWAR for LA.

Justin Verlander: One year, $15 million

Justin Verlander is one of the best pitchers of all time and a future Hall of Famer. He’s a former AL MVP, three-time Cy Young winner and nine-time All-Star. But the 42-year-old hasn’t been able to turn back the clock after signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Giants. He’s 2-10 with a 4.47 ERA and the highest WHIP of his career (1.431) since becoming a full-time starter in 2006.

Carlos Santana: One year, $12 million

The third time wasn’t a charm for Carlos Santana in Cleveland. The 39-year-old inked a one-year, $12 million deal to return to the Guardians following a productive 2024 with the Minnesota Twins where he hit 23 home runs with a .749 OPS and 110 OPS+. He couldn’t recreate that success, though. The Guardians released Santana this month after he managed only 11 home runs with a .650 OPS and 81 OPS+ in 116 games.

Jose Abreu: Three years, $58.5 million

The Houston Astros will finally escape the ill-advised Jose Abreu contract after the season. Abreu signed a three-year, $58.5 million deal with the Astros before the 2023 season, and Houston cut bait just a year and a half later. In 176 games, Abreu slashed .217/.275/.351 with a 73 OPS+, 20 home runs and a minus-1.8 bWAR. Houston released him in June 2024, and he hasn’t appeared in the majors since.

Mitch Haniger: Three years, $43.5 million

The Seattle Mariners are stuck with the final $15.5 million of Mitch Haniger’s three-year, $43.5 million contract after releasing him in March. Acquired in the Robbie Ray trade from the Giants, the 34-year-old right fielder hit .208 with 12 home runs, a .620 OPS and 83 OPS+ in his only season with Seattle. No other team signed Haniger for 2025.

Mitch Garver: Two years, $24 million

The Mariners gave catcher and designated hitter Mitch Garver a two-year, $24 million contract before the 2024 season after he posted 19 home runs with an .890 OPS and 138 OPS+ with the Texas Rangers. He was unable to duplicate that success in Seattle. He’s hitting just .214 with a .652 OPS, 89 OPS+ and eight home runs this season. Overall, in 186 games with the Mariners, he’s slashing .187/.294/.342 with an 86 OPS+ and 23 home runs.

Avisail Garcia: Four years, $53 million

After hitting 29 home runs and posting a 3.1 bWAR with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, the Miami Marlins handed Avisail Garcia a four-year, $53 million contract that offseason. But he never recreated that success in Miami, and the Marlins released him in June 2024 while owing him $13.25 million this year. In parts of three seasons, Garcia slashed .217/.260/.322 with only 13 home runs (16 fewer than he hit in 2021), a minus-2.0 bWAR and 61 OPS+. No team picked him up and he missed the 2025 season after undergoing back surgery.