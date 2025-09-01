San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander
Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Several MLB teams will be able to reset their books following terrible contracts given out this past offseason and in recent years. Here are nine players, including former All-Stars and a future Hall of Famer, whose disastrous deals end after the season.

**Statistics as of Saturday, Aug. 30**

Jordan Romano: One year, $8.5 million

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jordan Romano
Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies made Jordan Romano their biggest free-agent bullpen acquisition, giving the two-time All-Star a one-year, $8.5 million deal. He was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays after suffering a season-ending right elbow injury in 2024. The Phillies hoped Romano would be a buy-low, high-reward candidate, but he’s been one of the worst relievers in baseball with an 8.23 ERA in 49 appearances.

Joe Ross: One year, $4 million

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Joe Ross
Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Another offseason bullpen acquisition for the Phillies that backfired was Joe Ross, who signed for one year, $4 million. It went so poorly that the Phillies released Ross in late August after he posted a 5.12 ERA in 37 games. In his final outing on Aug. 25, he surrendered three earned runs in one inning against the New York Mets.

Michael Conforto: One year, $17 million

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto
Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers handed outfielder Michael Conforto a one-year, $17 million contract coming off a solid season with the San Francisco Giants where he posted 20 home runs, a .759 OPS and 116 OPS+. However, 2025 has been the complete opposite. Conforto has a .628 OPS, 76 OPS+, 10 home runs and a minus-0.5 bWAR for LA.

Justin Verlander: One year, $15 million

San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander
Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Justin Verlander is one of the best pitchers of all time and a future Hall of Famer. He’s a former AL MVP, three-time Cy Young winner and nine-time All-Star. But the 42-year-old hasn’t been able to turn back the clock after signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the Giants. He’s 2-10 with a 4.47 ERA and the highest WHIP of his career (1.431) since becoming a full-time starter in 2006.

Carlos Santana: One year, $12 million

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana
Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The third time wasn’t a charm for Carlos Santana in Cleveland. The 39-year-old inked a one-year, $12 million deal to return to the Guardians following a productive 2024 with the Minnesota Twins where he hit 23 home runs with a .749 OPS and 110 OPS+. He couldn’t recreate that success, though. The Guardians released Santana this month after he managed only 11 home runs with a .650 OPS and 81 OPS+ in 116 games.

Jose Abreu: Three years, $58.5 million

Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu
Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros will finally escape the ill-advised Jose Abreu contract after the season. Abreu signed a three-year, $58.5 million deal with the Astros before the 2023 season, and Houston cut bait just a year and a half later. In 176 games, Abreu slashed .217/.275/.351 with a 73 OPS+, 20 home runs and a minus-1.8 bWAR. Houston released him in June 2024, and he hasn’t appeared in the majors since.

Mitch Haniger: Three years, $43.5 million

Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger
Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners are stuck with the final $15.5 million of Mitch Haniger’s three-year, $43.5 million contract after releasing him in March. Acquired in the Robbie Ray trade from the Giants, the 34-year-old right fielder hit .208 with 12 home runs, a .620 OPS and 83 OPS+ in his only season with Seattle. No other team signed Haniger for 2025.

Mitch Garver: Two years, $24 million

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver
Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Mariners gave catcher and designated hitter Mitch Garver a two-year, $24 million contract before the 2024 season after he posted 19 home runs with an .890 OPS and 138 OPS+ with the Texas Rangers. He was unable to duplicate that success in Seattle. He’s hitting just .214 with a .652 OPS, 89 OPS+ and eight home runs this season. Overall, in 186 games with the Mariners, he’s slashing .187/.294/.342 with an 86 OPS+ and 23 home runs.

Avisail Garcia: Four years, $53 million

Miami Marlins right fielder Avisail Garcia
Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After hitting 29 home runs and posting a 3.1 bWAR with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021, the Miami Marlins handed Avisail Garcia a four-year, $53 million contract that offseason. But he never recreated that success in Miami, and the Marlins released him in June 2024 while owing him $13.25 million this year. In parts of three seasons, Garcia slashed .217/.260/.322 with only 13 home runs (16 fewer than he hit in 2021), a minus-2.0 bWAR and 61 OPS+. No team picked him up and he missed the 2025 season after undergoing back surgery.

avatar
By Matt Higgins
Matt Higgins worked in national and local news for 15 years. He started out as an overnight production assistant ... More about Matt Higgins
Mentioned in this article:

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.