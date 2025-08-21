We’re three weeks removed from the MLB trade deadline, and while players like Jhoan Duran (Philadelphia Phillies) and Mason Miller (San Diego Padres) have already changed the dynamic of their teams, other deals have yet to work out. Here are seven players who have struggled since getting traded to their new clubs.

Ryan Helsley

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets thought they found the perfect setup man in two-time All-Star Ryan Helsley to strengthen their bullpen. Instead, it’s been the opposite.

In eight appearances since arriving from St. Louis, Helsley is 0-3 with a 7.11 ERA and blew three games in three straight outings. He’s done more harm than good since the Cardinals dealt him to Queens.

Cedric Mullins

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Another new Met who has yet to provide a spark is center fielder Cedric Mullins. New York hoped the 2021 All-Star would fix their offensive void in center field, but it hasn’t happened.

In 16 games since the trade, Mullins is hitting .196 with a .573 OPS, 65 OPS+ and just one home run. Compare that to his 91 games with Baltimore before the deadline: 15 homers, .738 OPS and 105 OPS+.

Jake Bird

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees thought they were getting a competent right-handed reliever from Colorado in Jake Bird, who posted a 4.73 ERA and 3.47 FIP in 45 appearances with the Rockies.

However, the Yankees had enough after Bird surrendered six earned runs in just two innings over three appearances. Following his extra-inning, walk-off three-run homer allowed to Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung on Aug. 4, he was demoted to Triple-A.

Eugenio Suarez

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

The Mariners traded for the biggest bat available at the deadline, bringing back All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez for his second stint in Seattle.

However, Suarez appears to have left his power in Arizona. In 19 games since arriving from the Diamondbacks, he has just three home runs with a .582 OPS and 65 OPS+. Seattle needs much more from the slugger heading into October.

Michael Soroka

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs failed to land a top-tier starting pitcher for their postseason push, instead acquiring oft-injured Michael Soroka and his 4.87 ERA from the Washington Nationals.

Predictably, Soroka got hurt in his first start with Chicago, lasting just two innings before hitting the injured list with shoulder discomfort. It’s unclear if he’ll return this season.

Jesus Sanchez

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros acquired outfielder Jesus Sanchez specifically to mash right-handed pitching. He entered the trade with a .754 OPS and nine of his 10 home runs coming against righties.

But Sanchez has been awful since leaving Miami, hitting just .150 with a .436 OPS and putrid 21 OPS+. He’s currently mired in an 0-for-27 slump with nine strikeouts while also playing questionable defense.

Harrison Bader

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Phillies desperately needed a right-handed outfield bat and settled on Harrison Bader, who was having one of his best offensive seasons. With Minnesota, Bader had posted 12 home runs, a .778 OPS and 112 OPS+ in 96 games.

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Bader has been relegated to a platoon role and hasn’t found his groove. In 15 games with the Phillies, he has one home run, a .200 average, .591 OPS and 63 OPS+.