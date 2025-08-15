The Philadelphia Phillies offense is slumping amid a three-game losing streak, the New York Mets’ disastrous stretch continues, and Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris continues his hot streak. That and more in today’s NL East Notes.

1. Philadelphia Phillies: 69-52

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A nightmare travel day led the Phillies to a 3-2 defeat against the Washington Nationals in D.C. — their third straight loss. In that span, the offense has managed just three runs total.

Beyond the offensive struggles, the loss falls on Rob Thomson, who mismanaged the seventh inning with starter Jesus Luzardo. Instead of pulling him after the lefty walked the leadoff batter, Thomson left Luzardo in and he promptly loaded the bases on a double and another walk.

Reliever Orion Kerkering entered in an untenable situation, allowing two inherited runners to score on a single before escaping the inning.

“Going into the seventh, I’m frustrated the way it ended with walking two guys and allowing the double,” Luzardo told MLB.com’s Dave McDonald after the game. “The hits happen, but the walks are what rubbed me the wrong way about the outing.”

The Phillies didn’t arrive in D.C. until 2 p.m. ET Thursday — just five hours before first pitch — due to plane issues.

In other news, Aaron Nola will return from the injured list in Sunday’s series finale as the Phillies move to a six-man rotation. Nola hasn’t pitched since May due to an ankle sprain and rib stress fracture.

2. New York Mets: 64-57

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The collapse continues for the Mets as they dropped their 13th game in their last 15 contests, falling to the Braves 4-3.

New reliever Ryan Helsley came on in the eighth protecting a 3-2 lead but promptly blew it, surrendering two earned runs on two hits and a walk. Since arriving from the St. Louis Cardinals via trade, the two-time All-Star has posted a 5.40 ERA in six appearances.

Helsley told MLB.com’s Bill Ladson that he’s adjusting to being a setup man for Edwin Diaz after closing for the Cardinals.

“I’m trying to figure out that role, that routine and be ready when my name is called. I haven’t been good,” Helsley said.

The loss leaves the Mets clinging to just a half-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot. Their schedule offers no relief with the Seattle Mariners visiting Citi Field for a three-game series starting Friday.

3. Miami Marlins: 58-63

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

After emerging as one of baseball’s hottest teams in July with a 15-10 record, the Miami Marlins have crashed back to earth. Since sweeping the New York Yankees on Aug. 3, they’ve gone 3-8 and sit at 6-8 in August following Thursday’s 9-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

“It’s definitely going to turn,” manager Clayton McCullough told MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola. “Sometimes you go through ruts where you feel like, on one hand, you can never lose again, and on the other side, you feel like we have to play an absolutely perfect game in all facets to win, which we don’t have to play perfect. We know we have to play well. And so right now, yes, it’s been a tough go for the last three or four days, and all we can do is go back tomorrow and focus on what we can control.”

4. Atlanta Braves: 53-68

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite their record, the Braves found reasons to celebrate as center fielder Michael Harris extended his torrid stretch. A day after going 2-for-5 with a grand slam, Harris went 3-for-4 and delivered the game-tying double off Helsley in the eighth during Atlanta’s 4-3 victory.

Over his last seven games, Harris is slashing .500 (14-for-28) with three home runs, three doubles and a 1.429 OPS.

Atlanta’s win also featured a milestone as first baseman Matt Olson played in his 741st consecutive game, surpassing Braves legend Dale Murphy for the fifth-longest streak during the divisional era.

“That kind of puts it into perspective a little bit,” Olson told MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. “I feel like I’m just playing when I’m healthy. I’m sure there’s a lot of luck involved. At some point, I’m gonna get hit by a pitch on the elbow or step on a base wrong or whatever it might be, just the little stuff that happens in sports. But yeah, it’s pretty cool to see the comparison.”

Cal Ripken Jr. holds the MLB record of 2,632 consecutive games played, which will never be broken.

5. Washington Nationals: 49-72

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

To clear roster space for rookie Dylan Crews’ return from the IL, the Washington Nationals cut ties with an offseason acquisition.

First baseman Nathaniel Lowe, a former Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner with the Texas Rangers, was designated for assignment after slashing .216/.292/.373 with an 88 OPS+ and 16 home runs in 119 games. The $10.3 million player was trending toward being non-tendered anyway.

“Sometimes it goes like that, you have an off year,” interim manager Miguel Cairo told MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato. “He was a true professional. He did his work, he came to the ballpark and expected to do something good.”















