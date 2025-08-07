This would have been devastating for Philadelphia Phillies fans. The team nearly didn’t have Jhoan Duran and his electric “El Incomprendido” entrance at Citizens Bank Park for the ninth inning.

FanSided’s MLB reporter Robert Murray revealed on the “Fair Territory” podcast that Duran was nearly traded to the Seattle Mariners last week before the deadline.

“They almost got Jhoan Duran,” said Murray. “There was at one point that morning that he was traded that I thought he was going to be in Seattle.”

The Mariners nearly acquired Jhoan Duran, says @ByRobertMurray. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/19kQp6eUXo — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 7, 2025

Phillies fans would’ve been heartbroken if they hadn’t landed Duran. The former Minnesota Twins closer has been absolutely dynamic in his first two appearances, bringing sellout crowds to their feet when he enters as the lights go out, the gongs hit and Farruko’s “El Incomprendido” blares throughout the stadium while videoboards fill with tarantulas walking through flames.

Jhoan Duran entering the game for the first time as a Phillie at Citizens Bank Park was CINEMA pic.twitter.com/0lLFLoi8JY — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 2, 2025

Duran has already thrown the fastest pitch in ballpark history — a 103.3 mph fastball against the Detroit Tigers last Friday. In that same game, his 102.5 mph heater to Tigers’ Riley Greene was the fastest game-ending strikeout by a Phillies pitcher since pitch tracking started in 2008, per Sarah Langs.

At 102.5 mph, Jhoan Duran’s game-ending strikeout was the fastest by a Phillies pitcher under pitch tracking (2008)



His 103.3 mph and 102.7 mph earlier in the AB were the two fastest pitches by a Phillie in that span



102.5 mph (which he did twice) is t-3 on list (Alvarado) https://t.co/HdtuvMPMLR — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 4, 2025

Phillies fans are so eager to see Duran enter the ninth that they actually booed when Max Lazar came into Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with Philadelphia up 5-0. Duran had been warming before Brandon Marsh’s two-run home run made it a non-save situation. Lazar would go on to toss a scoreless ninth.

Duran will wear a Phillies uniform at least through 2027. Philadelphia parted with pitcher Mick Abel and catching prospect Eduardo Tait — two top 100 prospects by MLB Pipeline — to complete the deal.