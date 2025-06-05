MLB rumors: Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds linked to All-Star slugger that could hit trade block soon

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A notable MLB insider believes both the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds would be an “excellent” fit if All-Star Josh Naylor ends up on the trade block in the next few weeks.

Despite impactful starts to the season for Corbin Caroll and Eugenio Suarez, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2025 campaign so far has been a major disappointment. After posting 89 wins last season — their most since 2017 — the hope was the team that reached the World Series two years ago would take another step forward. However, they head into the weekend fourth in a very tough NL West.

Making matters worse is ace and free agent addition Corbin Burnes has a serious elbow injury. If he can’t get back on the field and return to his All-Star form, there is a belief that Arizona will decide to be sellers before the July 31 trade deadline.

This week, The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden claimed Josh Naylor could end up being one of the players they move in the coming weeks, and the Mariners and Reds will likely be among his suitors.

“Arizona made a great trade in the offseason to land first baseman Josh Naylor, but if they pivot to selling, he will probably get dealt again given he’s in his free-agent walk year. Naylor, 27, would be an excellent fit for the Seattle Mariners or Cincinnati Reds.” Jim Bowden

Josh Naylor stats (2025): .287 AVG, .344 OBP, .448 SLG, .792 OPS, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 30 R

Both the Mariners and Reds hope to be competing for a playoff spot later this summer. The pair of clubs could also use an upgrade at first base. Cincinnati would also benefit from Naylor’s power in the second half. Furthermore, the two teams would be more open to a rental than bringing in a player tied to a hefty contract with several years left on it.

Naylor earned All-Star honors for the first time in 2024. The seven-year veteran posted career highs in homers (31), runs (84), and runs batted in (108) last season.