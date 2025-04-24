MLB Hitter Power Rankings: Three new stars crash Week 2’s list

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There’s no surprise who sits atop this week’s MLB Hitter Power Rankings, but three new faces make the list, including a young superstar-in-the-making for the Washington Nationals. Check out how the list shakes out.

**All statistics as of Thursday, April 24**

1. Aaron Judge (Last week: 1)

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge continues his reign atop the MLB hitter power rankings with authority. The New York Yankees slugger leads all of baseball in batting average (.415), on-base percentage (.513), slugging percentage (.734), OPS (1.247), OPS+ (258), hits (39), and bWAR (2.1). He also paces the American League in runs scored (23), RBI (26), and total bases (69).

2. Pete Alonso (Last week: 2)

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s remarkable to think the New York Mets appeared ready to move on from Pete Alonso during the offseason. Since returning to Queens, he’s been the National League’s premier hitter, batting .341 with a 1.122 OPS, 216 OPS+, six home runs and an MLB-leading 11 doubles. Alonso’s bat has propelled the Mets to baseball’s best record at 18-7.

3. Corbin Carroll (Last week: 4)

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Corbin Carroll has been in a groove for the Arizona Diamondbacks. His nine home runs are tied for the MLB lead, and his 70 total bases top all of baseball. This past week, he went 9-for-28 with three homers, one double, seven runs scored and six RBI. Overall, he’s hitting .327 with a 1.097 OPS and 200 OPS+.

4. Fernando Tatis Jr. (Last week: 6)

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Fernando Tatis Jr. started the season on fire for the San Diego Padres and shows no signs of cooling down. This past week, he went 7-for-24 with two homers and a triple, adding seven runs scored. His season tally includes eight home runs while slashing .333/.406/.624 with a 185 OPS+ and an NL-leading 2.0 bWAR.

5. Kyle Tucker (Last week: 7)

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Each clutch hit Kyle Tucker delivers for the Chicago Cubs drives his free-agent price higher. This past week, he went 7-for-19 with two homers and two triples, adding six runs scored, six RBI, and four walks. Tucker tops MLB with 25 runs scored while carrying seven home runs, a .314 average, 1.060 OPS, and 197 OPS+.

6. Jonathan Aranda (Last week: 5)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jonathan Aranda slips one spot after going 3-for-17 this past week, but remains a dangerous threat for the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s slashing .338/.443/.646 with a 215 OPS+, eight doubles and four home runs in this opening month.

7. Cedric Mullins (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Cedric Mullins has emerged as the offensive catalyst for a Baltimore Orioles team featuring young stars Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutchsman. The 30-year-old center fielder, heading for free agency after this season, is slashing .297/.441/.608 with a 211 OPS+ and six home runs. This past week, he went 6-for-22 with two homers, four runs scored, and five walks.

8. Jung Hoo Lee (Last week: 10)

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Jung Hoo Lee continues to impress for the San Francisco Giants. This past week, he went 8-for-25 with a triple and two runs scored. His season numbers show a .333/.388/.581 line, along with 10 doubles, three homers, two triples, and 21 runs scored.

9. James Wood (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

James Wood is blossoming into a centerpiece for the Washington Nationals. The 22-year-old acquisition from the Juan Soto trade with the Padres went 7-for-24 this past week with two homers, two doubles, and five runs scored. His season numbers include a .934 OPS, 161 OPS+, eight home runs, and five doubles.

10. Spencer Torkelson (Last week: Not ranked)

Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Spencer Torkelson is shedding the bust label that followed the Detroit Tigers’ 2020 first overall pick. After struggling last year, he’s slashing .264/.373/.571 with a 172 OPS+, seven homers, and seven doubles. This past week, he went 6-for-25 with a homer, two doubles, and eight RBI.

**Hitters who fell out: Tyler Soderstrom (No. 3), Kyle Schwarber (No. 8), Shohei Ohtani (No. 9)**