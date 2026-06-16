The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world a year ago with the Rafael Devers trade, sending him to the San Francisco Giants on June 15. Exactly one year later, Devers has popped up in MLB trade rumors with Buster Olney of ESPN reporting that San Francisco is open to moving the All-Star third baseman.

Acquiring Devers simply hasn’t worked out for San Francisco. Now with president of baseball operations Buster Posey considering a rebuild at the MLB trade deadline, the Silver Slugger Award winner is available.

Let’s examine a few potential trade destinations for Devers.

Go Ad-Free

New York Mets

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been an ugly year for the New York Mets lineup. Entering play on June 16, the club had the second-worst OPS (.664) in baseball with an eyesore of a triple-slash line at .229/.295/.369. Selling at the MLB trade deadline should be considered, but with David Stearns pushing to keep contending, perhaps a Rafael Devers trade is in the cards.

Rafael Devers contract (Spotrac): $27 million salary (2026), $28.5 million payroll AAV (2027-2033)

San Francisco would obviously need to cover a portion of the remaining money that Devers is owed. Paying that contract down, for example, $4 million per season, would make it a lot more palatable. We also see reason to believe that in a more hitter-friendly ballpark, Devers can turn it around. New York can buy into the StatCast data—87th percentile average exit velocity and 89th percentile hard-hit rate—and see a slugger still capable of putting up All-Star production.

Related: Willy Adames Trade Landing Spots

Go Ad-Free

Detroit Tigers

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Tigers have fallen well short of expectations this year and getting back into playoff contention in 2026 seems unlikely. With that said, a Tigers lineup that ranks 20th or worse in runs scored, batting average and OBP needs to be addressed long-term. Yes, even if that means losing some flexibility.

Rafael Devers stats (2026): .235/.293/.413, .706 OPS, 9 home runs, 33 RBI, 33 runs scored, 21 doubles in 307 plate appearances

Acquiring Devers wouldn’t be about replacing Spencer Torkelson. After all, the young first baseman has started to get back on track as of late (.729 OPS this season) but inconsistency is an issue. Additionally, Tigers’ designated hitters rank 22nd in OPS (.677) and 24th in slugging (.384) this season. Returning to the American League, Devers’ power will absolutely play in more hitter-friendly ballparks.

Washington Nationals

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one will come as a surprise. It is certainly true that starting pitching is a far greater need for the Washington Nationals and should be prioritized at the MLB trade deadline. We will say, however, the Nationals lineup leads MLB in runs scored (399) despite its first basemen mustering just a .243/.313/.449 triple-slash line. Washington’s ownership would obviously need to sign off on this, but it would be a way of strengthening the team without giving up any of the team’s top-25 prospects. One key to a deal we would suggest: San Francisco including starting pitcher Robbie Ray’s expiring contract to bolster the Nationals’ rotation and strengthen their incentive to make a deal.

Related: Matt Chapman Trade Landing Spots

San Diego Padres

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres have to do something this summer. It also helps that new ownership is reportedly willing to spend money. A Rafael Devers trade is one solution for San Diego. Heading into action on June 16, the Padres lineup ranked last in baseball in runs scored, OPS and every triple-slash line statistic. Is adding Devers’ contract risky for a team that is already getting underwhelming production from Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr.? Absolutely. But with so much money already invested into an underperforming lineup and selling not a viable option, rolling the dice on Devers turning things around in San Diego might be a viable option.