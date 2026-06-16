All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman popped up in MLB trade rumors this week, with ESPN‘s Buster Olney reporting the San Francisco Giants are open to moving him. While his contract complicates matters a bit, there will certainly be a few teams interested at the MLB trade deadline.

Let’s dive into our list of potential trade partners for the Giants.

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New York Yankees

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The New York Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon last summer, hoping a change of scenery would unlock something for him. Instead, he’s slashed .209/.291/.345 with a .37 OPS in pinstripes. An upgrade feels necessary.

Matt Chapman contract (Spotrac): $25.166 million AAV (2026-2030)

As good as McMahon is defensively at the hot corner, Chapman (MLB-best 13 Defensive Runs Saved) is superior. The All-Star third baseman also boasts a .762 OPS this season with an 11.5 percent walk rate. Chapman would provide New York with added lineup depth and his glove work helps out the pitching staff. With the Giants trying to shed payroll, it also wouldn’t cost premium prospect capital to acquire him.

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Philadelphia Phillies

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It is well-known that the Philadelphia Phillies want to add more right-handed hitters to their lineup. Adding an outfielder is also a priority, but it is also worth keeping in mind that Phillies’ third basemen have the fourth-worst fWAR (-0.6) in baseball this season. Matt Chapman offers a fix for them.

Matt Chapman stats (2026): .261/.348/.414, .762 OPS, 7 home runs, 39 RBI in 299 plate appearances

Defensively, this would be a monumental upgrade for the Phillies. Entering play on June 16, Alec Bohm had the fifth-worst Total Runs Saved (-5) among third basemen and he ranked in the 11th percentile for Fielding Run Value. Meanwhile, Chapman leads third basemen in DRS (13) and he is in the 77th percentile for Fielding Run Value. If Phillies’ ownership is willing to eat a majority of the contract and it could move some cheap MLB talent to San Francisco, there is a natural fit.

Cincinnati Reds

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A year ago, the Cincinnati Reds traded for Ke’Bryan Hayes hoping that he would solve their issues at third base. It’s proven to be a colossal mistake, as evidenced by the fact that he’s put up a .194/.25/.291 triple-slash line with the club. He’s been good defensively, but not on Chapman’s level. What we’d propose for Cincinnati is packaging Hayes in a deal with one of its top prospects—shortstop Wyatt Sanford or outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia—with San Francisco eating the remaining $29 million Hayes is owed through 2030 and picking up a B-caliber prospect in the process.

Boston Red Sox

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While the Boston Red Sox are expected to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, that shouldn’t prevent them from seeking improvements at third base. There would obviously be an irony in San Francisco trading its All-Star third baseman to Boston, but there’s a case to be made for the clubs as trade partners this summer.

Boston could package third baseman Caleb Durbin, a buy-low option for San Francisco, along with a prospect like right-handed pitcher Kyson Witherspoon or outfielder Justin Gonzales. In exchange, San Francisco eats some of Chapman’s contract and the Red Sox get an All-Star third baseman who is under team control for multiple seasons and will provide great defense at third with above-average run production.