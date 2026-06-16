The San Francisco Giants are reportedly poised to hold a firesale at the MLB trade deadline this summer, with ESPN’s Buster Olney reporting the team is open to moving several of its high-paid stars.

Right now, we are focused on Willy Adames trade landing spots with a few clubs who could use the veteran shortstop.

Go Ad-Free

Philadelphia Phillies

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As with Matt Chapman, Willy Adames should be among the Philadelphia Phillies trade targets this summer. Since May 1, Phillies’ shortstops rank last in MLB in fWAR (-0.5) and it is not particularly close. Fielding has been an issue, but the lack of production at the plate (.189/.230/.280) has been even worse and it needs to be addressed.

Willy Adames stats (2026): .229/.274/.418, .692 OPS, 11 home runs, 29 RBI, 34 runs scored in 299 plate appearances

Adames got off to an abysmal start at the plate this season, entering May with a .593 OPS thanks to a .197/.240/.352 triple-slash line with just 3 home runs and 14 RBI. In 158 at-bats since then, he has hit 8 home runs with 15 RBI and a .768 OPS. Philadelphia should ask for San Francisco to cover a portion of the remaining contract—$28 million AAV from 2027 through 2031—but he would be a definitive upgrade for the Phillies lineup.

Go Ad-Free

Toronto Blue Jays

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot has gone wrong for the Toronto Blue Jays this season and Andres Gimenez isn’t the biggest problem for the reigning American League champions. However, he has mustered just a .222/.269/.351 triple-slash line this year and it is not like he is making up for it defensively.

Willy Adames contract (Spotrac): $28 million AAV salary (2026-2031)

Adames, who has been prone to slow starts, also needs a change of scenery. Prior to landing in San Francisco, he put up a .771 OPS across four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. He would be an upgrade at shortstop for Toronto, giving them a true Bo Bichette replacement, and his vibes are a perfect fit for the Blue Jays clubhouse.

Atlanta Braves

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves certainly might be reluctant to add significant payroll this summer. However, arguably the best team in baseball deserves to have its World Series odds boosted by an upgrade at shortstop. On that note, Braves’ shortstops have a .224/.284/.346 slash line since May 1. There is room to improve and Adames’ personality ensures there would be no issues in the Braves clubhouse.

What Atlanta can do is dip into its surplus of pitching. It is a clear area of need for the San Francisco Giants and if ownership will allow Buster Posey to have the team cover a significant portion of Adames’ remaining deal, San Francisco can get a cost-controlled starting pitcher. Both teams could benefit from a deal this summer.

Tampa Bay Rays

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is probably the most unconventional of our proposed Willy Adames trade landing spots. After all, the Tampa Bay Rays have one of the lowest payrolls in MLB and they do not typically take on bloated contracts. However, Tampa Bay’s shortstops have a collective .193/.296/.250 triple-slash line this season and this team is clearly in playoff contention.

There is another argument to make in favor of bringing Adames back home to where his major-league career began. An MLB salary floor, or something of its equivalent, is coming. While contract extensions can help get the Rays’ payroll higher, dealing for Adames also helps push toward that.

Related: Matt Chapman Trade Landing Spots