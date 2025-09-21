Philadelphia Phillies game today, Phillies schedule 2024
Upcoming Philadelphia Phillies game

When is the next Philadelphia Phillies game?Sunday, September 21
Who are they playing?Arizona Diamondbacks
Where are the Phillies playing?Chase FIeld
What time does the Phillies game start?4:10 PM ET
What channel is the Phillies game on? NBC Sports Philadelphia
Where can we stream the Phillies game?MLB.TV
Who is starting for the Phillies today?Ranger Suarez
Philadelphia Phillies schedule 2025

Phillies schedule, September 2025

DateGameTime (EDT)How to Watch
Tuesday, Sept. 23Marlins @ Phillies6:45 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Wednesday, Sept. 24Marlins @ Phillies6:45 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Thursday, Sept. 25Marlins @ Phillies6:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Friday, Sept. 26Twins @ Phillies6:45 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday, Sept. 27Twins @ Phillies6:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday, Sept. 28Twins @ Phillies3:05 PMNBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies schedule FAQ

Is there a Phillies game today?

Yes, there is a Phillies game today against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

What time is the Phillies game today?

The Phillies game today is at 4:10 PM ET.

Is there a Phillies game tomorrow?

No, there is no Phillies game tomorrow (Monday, Sept. 22).

What channel is the Phillies game on today?

The Phillies game today is on NBC Sports Philadelphia (local) and MLB .TV (streaming).

Did the Phillies win yesterday?

The Phillies lost on Saturday, 4-3, to the Diamondbacks.

Who do the Phillies play tomorrow?

The Phillies are off on Monday.

