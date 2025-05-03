New York Yankees insider says club has 0 interest in multi-time All-Star they’ve been linked to for months

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Despite rumors that have linked the New York Yankees to eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado for months, a team insider claimed this week the organization still has zero interest in a trade.

Heading into their game on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yanks are sitting in first in the AL East with a 19-13 record. However, it has been a bumpy ride at times for New York. And their second base situation has been problematic since the man manning the position, Jazz Chisholm Jr., is off to an awful start.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera has played well this year and would be a potential replacement for the former Marlins star. It would leave a void at third, but some fans would like to see it filled with a trade for Cardinals great Nolan Arenado. A deal has been rumored all year. However, this week, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino poured ice-cold water on that possibility despite the team having needs he can address.

“Ever since spring training, the Yankees’ top trade priority has been a right-handed bat, more so than a third baseman per se,” Martino wrote. “The idea is to give Boone a better option than Pablo Reyes and Oswald Peraza against tough lefty relievers.

Nolan Arenado stats (2025): .245 AVG, .336 OBP, .409 SLG, .745 OPS, 3 HR, 13 RBI,13 R

“The Yankees made a move in that direction on Thursday, though not a trade, by claiming righty-hitting outfielder Bryan De La Cruz off of waivers from Atlanta. The club optioned De La Cruz to Triple-A. But he is now on the 40-man roster and available to possibly be that guy,” he added. “The team will surely keep looking. As for Arenado, the next time that the Yankees are interested will be the first time.”

It would be more helpful if Arenado were a traditional third baseman, but he is still the righty bat they allegedly want. And he has had a solid start to the 2025 MLB season (.245/.336/.409/.745). However, the big issue for the Yankees in an Arenado deal still seems to be his contract. He is owed $31 million after this season. And St. Louis reportedly wants any trade suitor to take on all of that money in a swap.

More New York Yankees news and rumors: