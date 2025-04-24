MLB insider claims New York Yankees top trade chip has lost notable value, but it’s not Jasson Dominguez

An MLB insider suggested this week that elite New York Yankees’ trade chip, Spencer Jones, no longer has the notable value he once did.

After a rip-roaring start to the season via their torpedo bats, the Yankees have had a bumpy ride in the weeks since. While Aaron Judge is again playing like an absolute monster, much of the rest of the lineup has struggled. And their pitching staff has also underwhelmed. Unsurprisingly, their 15-10 start has led to early trade speculation.

There has been a belief over the last year that the Yankees have a few big-time prospects that could be of value in a potential blockbuster trade. The most notable being Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones. However, in an early trade deadline report this week, ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield wrote that “Spencer Jones’ stock has fallen” in the eyes of talent evaluators around MLB.

That is not good news for New York. Heading into the offseason — along with Jasson Dominguez — the Double-A star was seen as one of the team’s top trade assets. There were even reports last year that the organization turned down opportunities to land elite players on the trade market because they did not want to part with the outfielder.

It is unclear why his stock might have fallen. Since he is putting up similar stats in 2025 as he did last season. And already has six home runs this year for the Double-A affiliate Somerset Patriots. But his declining value only compounds the Yankees’ trade issues because fellow highly-touted prospect Jasson Dominguez is off to a mediocre start this season.

However, Schoenfield did give Pinstripes fans hope that they could still pull off a big deal later this year with assets in the minor league. He suggested pitcher Will Warren — their fourth overall prospect on MLB.com — and 2024 first-round pick Ben Hess (third overall) have strong value with various teams around the league.

