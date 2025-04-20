MLB rumors: Insider links New York Yankees to top free-agent target next winter

The New York Yankees roster was decimated by injuries to open the season, but the team still sits in first place entering MLB games today. However, there are long-term concerns with the pitching staff and that could lead to spending heavily in MLB free agency next winter.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes that the Yankees could reunite with starting pitcher Michael King this winter, who is poised to enter MLB free agency following his second season with the San Diego Padres.

Related: New York Yankees could get huge revenue boost through rumored MLB deal

Michael King stats 2025 (ESPN): 2.57 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 31-10 K-BB, .583 OPS allowed

King, who turns 30 in May, is a native of Rochester, New York and he made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2019. After an impressive multi-year stint as a reliever and starter, the team flipped him to the Padres last offseason as part of the Juan Soto trade.

Related: How New York Yankees will keep Ben Rice in lineup when Giancarlo Stanton returns

The veteran right-handed pitcher enjoyed a breakthrough season, earning All-MLB Second Team honors and proving he could stick as a full-season starter. However, San Diego is facing long-term payroll concerns and issues with spending might lead to King departing in free agency next winter.

Michael King career stats: 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 7.7 H/9 in 247.2 innings pitched with the New York Yankees from 2019-2023

He would be a logical target for New York given his ties to the region and his history with the organization. Just as importantly, he could plug into a Yankees rotation that will be without Gerrit Cole until midway through the 2026 season following Tommy John surgery.

King could also be more enticing to New York because he won’t require as lengthy a contract as top starting pitchers in their mid-20s. It would provide a bit more flexibility to a front office that just signed Max Fried to an eight-year contract this winter and still has Carlos Rodon under contract through. 2028.

Related: New York Yankees game today – Get a look at the upcoming Yankees schedule