MLB insider warns New York Mets could battle 7 teams to keep Pete Alonso this winter, including the Yankees and Padres

A top MLB insider believes if the New York Mets don’t lock Pete Alonso into a contract extension before the season ends, they could be battling with some of the league’s richest teams for his services in the winter.

The Mets’ front office was very hesitant to give homegrown star Pete Alonso a long-term deal in the offseason. They feared that at 30, his best days were behind him. It is why they risked him talking to rival clubs in free agency. However, calling his bluff worked, and they were able to re-sign him on a team-friendly two-year deal.

But there is an opt-out after this season. And he is sure to exercise it after he has gotten off to one of the best first halves of his career. His agent, Scott Boras, seems hellbent on trying to get a much more lucrative deal for his client than he was able to in the winter.

“When it comes to first basemen, he’s certainly among the elite group,” Boras told Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “We can’t find guys to play 1B. The separation between the top five 1B and the rest of the league is dramatic. First base is a commodity. It’s like catching and center field, and shortstop. There aren’t many that can give you offense and defense at that level.”

If he continues to hit like he has, it would be in the Mets’ best interest to add another year or two to his current deal. However, if agreeing to an extension proves to be as difficult as it was to come to terms on a new contract earlier this year, Heyman suggests a boatload of notable teams could pursue Alonso in 2026 MLB free agency.

“Teams who could possibly use a 2026 1B: Giants, Diamondbacks, Padres, Rangers, Mariners, Red Sox, Yankees,” Heyman wrote.

