MLB rumors: New York Mets should trade for former All-Star to upgrade center field, per insider

After signing Juan Soto to a record-breaking $765 million contract, anything short of a World Series appearance for the New York Mets would be seen as a letdown. The Mets hold the best record in the National League at 38–22, lead the NL East by 1.5 games over the Phillies, and have gone 8–2 in their last 10 games. But as the trade deadline approaches, there’s still room to upgrade center field — and one MLB insider believes a former All-Star could be the answer.

New York’s center fielders have combined for a .655 OPS, which ranks 18th in baseball, and just two home runs — tied for 26th.

The Mets acquired Jose Siri in the offseason, but he hasn’t played since April 12 due to a fractured left tibia. Tyrone Taylor has appeared in 53 games, but his value comes mostly from his glove. He’s hit just one home run with a .633 OPS.

That’s why ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes the Mets should pursue Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins, a 2021 All-Star.

“Mullins has been one of the Orioles’ lone bright spots this season, and as solid as Tyrone Taylor has been in center, Mullins’ bat is significantly better and his glove, though admittedly lesser than Taylor’s, is perfectly acceptable,” writes Passan. “Let Mullins bat for the first seven innings, put Taylor in for defensive purposes in the eighth and a Mets team with championship aspirations gets that much better.”

Mullins is currently on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, but he’s hit 10 home runs and nine doubles this season, with a .771 OPS and a 122 OPS+. The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent after the season and wouldn’t cost the Mets a top prospect.

Adding the switch-hitting Mullins to a lineup featuring Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso would make the group even deeper. He’d be an ideal complementary piece for a postseason run.