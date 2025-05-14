MLB Reporter Wanted to Flee the Country After This Horrible First Pitch

Siera Santos, a broadcaster for MLB Network, experienced significant embarrassment after a poorly executed ceremonial first pitch at a recent game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
How bad was it? According to Santos, it had her contemplating fleeing the country.
“I’m honestly surprised my badge still worked when I walked in the door today. I absolutely botched this first pitch,” she said during her usual network appearance. “It wasn’t a first pitch, it was an abomination!”
“I seriously considered changing my name and moving to a different country.”
Santos’ Horrible First Pitch
You have to give Santos credit for handling the horrible first pitch with a bit of self-deprecating humor. She noted that some fans wondered why she hadn’t practiced the ceremonial first pitch before going out on the mound.
“People are like, ‘Why didn’t you practice?’ I did practice! I was at a Little League field right beforehand, and I was sailing it over home plate,” she insisted.
Ah, but the video evidence all over social media doesn’t involve those practice sessions. It does, however, show her effort when it counted.
Intentional Talk’s Siera Santos' first pitch last night at Chase Field was just a bit outside… pic.twitter.com/8VeVeJivpk— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 10, 2025
Yikes. The moment Sanots let go of the ball, you could see she wanted a do-over. She might get that wish.
A post on Instagram by MLB Network notes that “a redemption first pitch is in the works.”
Which is great, but can you imagine the pressure she’ll feel trying to make sure this debacle doesn’t happen again?
Not the Worst by any Measure
Sure, Santos is providing some laughs with her take on her horrible first pitch, but let’s face it – it’s not the worst we’ve ever seen.
Last season, Croix Bethune, a professional soccer player for the Washington Spirit and a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, suffered a season-ending knee injury after throwing out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals baseball game.
Then there are these efforts.
50 Cent …
This dude, whose poor aim ruined a photographer’s hopes of having any kids …
A Chicago White Sox employee who also hit a photographer …
Santos gets to stay in the country. If anything, these other first pitches should have resulted in the purchase of some one-way airline tickets out of the country.