MLB Attendance is Surging, History Professor Explains Why – Storied Franchises, Rule Changes, and Even Food Have Helped Baseball Triumph

MLB’s recent surge in attendance and viewership, including this April’s ticket sales and last season’s World Series ratings reaching levels not seen in eight years, can be attributed to several factors.

Baseball, seeking its third straight season of improved numbers, just saw an average per-game attendance of 27,261 in April, its best number since April 2017. This follows a World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers that averaged 15.81 million viewers across all platforms—the most-watched Fall Classic since that same year.

Sportsnaut had an opportunity to discuss these promising trends with Bryant Simon, a history professor from Temple University. Simon did not distill the MLB popularity surge down to any particular reason but noted several factors making the game more appealing to stadium fans and those watching at home.

Historical Context and Star Power

MLB’s recent surge in attendance and viewership seems tied to the presence of captivating stars like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. Historically, baseball thrived with figures like ‘The Babe’ and ‘Joltin Joe’ leading the way. Today, Ohtani’s dual role as a pitcher and hitter draws fans as he chases history and attracts debate about his place in the list of all-time players. At the same time, Judge is just a beast of a man, hitting home runs at a clip seen in bygone eras by almost mythological personalities.

“Baseball has done well when it has big, big stars,” Simon tells Sportsnaut. “This was true in the era of Babe Ruth and DiMaggio and in the fabulous (and juiced) home run summer-time race between Mark McGuire and Sammy Sosa.”

“This is another era of fabulous, almost larger than life stars, led by Ohtani and Judge,” he surmises. “Ohtani is captivating, doing something in the major leagues, pitching and hitting at a high level, that kids only do in Little League or high school nowadays.”

“And Judge is almost a larger-than-life, Paul Bunyan figure,” Simon added. “These are compelling narratives.”

Rule Changes and Fan Engagement

Simon also credits MLB’s rule changes and efforts to engage fans with their recent spike in popularity. Changes, such as the pitch clock and larger bases, effectively engage younger audiences.

These adjustments have made games faster and more action-packed, which has been Commissioner Rob Manfred’s goal in recent years.

“Obviously, the rules changes have been really successful,” the history professor observed. “In fact, I can’t think of a series of rules changes that had this much of an impact of how a sport is consumed and watched.”

“Pitch clocks. The streamlined rules for extra innings. Defensive shift bans. Bigger bases. Fewer throwovers. Expanded playoff rules that keep more teams in contention,” he said. “These have all worked. Fans can now see a weekday game can and get home before midnight. Plus, there is more action.”

“As one person recently noted, fans in the stands are putting down their phones and the ones sitting at home aren’t flipping to another channel and another game, and another sport, as quickly.”

Trends in Local Identity

There’s been a growing desire for local, unique experiences, and baseball parks are capitalizing on this trend. For instance, Citizens Bank Park offers local foods like Phillies Franks. The Dodger Dog has been around forever, but each franchise seemingly has updated their concession items to reflect a hometown flavor.

That, according to Simon, is enhancing the fan experience by allowing people to leave behind, albeit for just a few hours, the never-ending sea of franchises offering fast food and a conveyor belt of the same ol’ products.

“Owners are savvy on one important point – The rise of Starbucks, Chipotle, and Walmart has created a broad culture of sameness,” Simon tells us. “But this culture of sameness has also created the distinct desire for the local and unique.”

“Baseball parks are becoming increasingly unique and tied to the place where they are located. You can see this most clearly with food. Gone are the simple, generic peanut, beer, and dogs of the old days as the only things you get,” he notes.

“Now, most stadiums offer food choices that are unique to that place. So again, I think this reflects the deep, and often not noticed, desire for the local in the face of the sameness of the multi-national brands.”

Diversity, Youth, and Digital Engagement

MLB’s global player base and improved social media presence, including betting sites, seem to be attracting younger and diverse audiences.

Professor Simon highlights that “fans can see something of themselves in the players on the field,” and digital platforms are making the game relevant to younger fans, countering perceptions of baseball as an aging pastime.

“The other key thing that is happening and that connects baseball to a younger audience is a growing and well-designed social media presence, including betting sites.”

“These are making the game relative to teens and twenty-somethings, in a way that appeared to be lacking just ten years ago when baseball seemed like a hopelessly aging national pastime.”

What is Holding MLB Back?

Simon also points out a basic but key element to baseball’s success: big markets and historically important franchises are currently competing at a high level.

Both New York teams (the Yankees and the Mets) have made big free agent moves in recent years, while the Dodgers are turning major player signings into an art form. And it didn’t hurt that last year’s World Series featured two teams once considered to be a major rivalry—the Yankees and Dodgers.

With all the positive news, however, Simon also offers a bit of a reality check.

“Baseball is not the most popular sport in the country. Will it ever be again? I’m not sure,” he wonders, pointing out that the youth game has become increasingly pricey for families with serious competitors..

“With its emphasis on travel leagues, it has become rather expensive to play for kids for starters. And the MLB can’t rival the NFL for attention and viewership,” Simon says.

The history professor points out that soccer, with it’s global appeal, is also a threat to take attention away from baseball.

“The question is how many sports can hold the nation’s attention?” he asks. “Right now, baseball is making a comeback. That’s for sure, but what’s next is hard to predict.”