Jarren Duran has been a popular name on the MLB trade market, and the Detroit Tigers seem to be a logical landing spot. ESPN’s Jeff Passan labeled the Tigers as a potential landing spot for Duran, who is being valued as a seven-win player from his 2024 season.

At some point, the Red Sox seem poised to move on from the 29-year-old outfielder, but it doesn’t need to happen right now. If Boston doesn’t receive an offer that it deems acceptable, there won’t be a rush in making a deal. With three years of team control, Duran would come at a price.

However, the Tigers would be wise to push for a trade with Boston. Duran has elite bat and foot speed, providing a much-needed improvement in the outfield. Parker Meadows, the current center fielder in Detroit, struggled offensively but excelled in the outfield last season.

Duran would be an upgrade over Meadows after hitting 21 home runs in 2024 and 16 home runs in 2025. Detroit would have to give up a pretty good collection of prospects, but if it wants to maximize its window while keeping a strong future, Duran should be a main trade target.

Read More: Detroit Tigers want to sign elite starting pitcher from San Diego