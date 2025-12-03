The Detroit Tigers are looking for upgrades in their pitching staff coming off a brutal loss to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Detroit has already been linked to Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks; however, another pitcher has entered the conversation for the rotation.

According to the Detroit Free Press’ Evan Petzold, the Tigers are showing interest in free agent right-handed pitcher Michael King from the San Diego Padres. In 2024, King switched from a reliever to a starter, and it was marked with instant success. King didn’t have the same year in 2025, but it was good enough to enter free agency with a strong market.

Detroit should undoubtedly pursue signing the 30-year-old pitcher, as it would solidify the rotation for the future. With Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, and Casey Mize all potentially on the move after 2026, King would slot into the rotation as the No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher, depending on what happens moving forward.

The Tigers expressed interest in signing Ryan Helsley as a starter before the Baltimore Orioles swooped in, so they are clearly intrigued by relievers turned starters. Detroit would have to forfeit a draft pick to sign King, but it would be worth the price.

