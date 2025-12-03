The Detroit Tigers could be in the market for outfield help, and one MLB insider has linked them to a surprising player. ESPN’s Jeff Passan listed the Tigers as a potential fit for star Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, who has a no-trade clause in his contract.

According to Passan, Buxton is willing to waive his no-trade clause, giving the Twins more flexibility in potential deals. There is a lot to love about the 31-year-old center fielder, as he produces great power hitting and top-of-the-charts speed in the outfield. The only issue is the injury concerns.

Buxton has only played 100-plus games three times in his 11-year career; however, two of those have come in the last two seasons. When healthy, Buxton is one of the best center fielders in baseball, but his availability has been a massive issue. Still, it’s hard to ignore the 35 home runs in 126 games in 2025, which is a 45-home run pace for 162 games.

The biggest issue in a potential deal could be Minnesota’s unwillingness to trade within the AL Central. Would the Twins give Detroit one of the best center fielders in baseball, even with the health concerns? If Buxton would accept a trade to the Tigers and the Twins allowed it, the organization could take the gamble on the star outfielder.

