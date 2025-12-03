The Detroit Tigers are working on solidifying their starting lineup for the 2026 MLB season, but will there be a big acquisition? Detroit’s payroll flexibility was impacted after Gleyber Torres accepted the qualifying offer, which surprised the team. However, despite having a second baseman, the Tigers have been linked to a big-time player at the same position.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Tigers are one of the teams “on the radar” for Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte. The Diamondbacks have been linked to a potential trade involving Marte for weeks, but this is the first time that Detroit has been mentioned.

The 32-year-old second baseman had a third All-Star season with 28 home runs and 72 runs batted in over the course of 126 games. Marte would be an excellent power addition to the Tigers’ lineup, but the fit would be questionable. Detroit already has Torres at second base, so Marte could serve at the designated hitter spot in some games.

It’s unclear if the Tigers will make a serious push at Marte, but it would be an outstanding bat for the lineup. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch would be tasked with finding a place for Marte defensively, but hte offense would make up for everything else.

