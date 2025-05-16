Former Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals All-Star arrested for throwing a missile into a truck?

Credit: Christopher Gooley-Imagn Images

Former Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Rafael Furcal was arrested this week on charges of throwing a missile into a public or private dwelling. But not the missile you may be thinking.

A warrant was issued for the three-time All-Star earlier this week in Broward County, Florida. Following an altercation with another driver. The long-time shortstop turned himself in to the authorities on Wednesday and is facing felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile into a public or private dwelling.

Related: Atlanta Braves game today – Get a look at the upcoming Braves schedule

At first glance, the missile part is sure to turn heads. However, the 47-year-old did not throw a literal missile. Following his arrest, he spilled the tea on his side of the story to Z101 reporter Tenchy Rodriguez yesterday.

“Rafael Furcal is currently at home with his family. He confirmed his arrest. Personally turning himself in to authorities after returning from seeing his son at university,” Gomez wrote in a post on X. “The weapon he used was a rock. Which he used to hit a truck driver in the hand after he attacked him with a knife.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“The charges are under investigation. After police heard the former Dominican player’s account upon his return and presentation to the police station.”

The one-time Atlanta Braves star played fourteen seasons in the league. Manning shortstop for the Braves, Dodgers, and Cardinals. And earned All-Star honors at each stop. However, after a 2012 campaign that got him a trip to the summer classic, he missed the following season to undergo Tommy John surgery.

He would return in 2014 with the Miami Marlins. But would only play in nine games before walking away from the game. He has a career slashline of .281/.346/.402/.748 and was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2000.