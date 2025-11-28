An interesting new report about the Milwaukee Brewers could set up a big trade for the Los Angeles Dodgers that helps address a top offseason priority for the club.

When you’re the best team in baseball after winning championships in back-to-back seasons, there is not much to complain about for the Dodgers. However, MLB’s current dynasty team has no intentions of resting on its laurels and is fully committed to adding to the roster so it can make a run at a third straight title in 2026.

Over the first few weeks of the offseason, LA has been linked to various big names in free agency or rumored to be on the trade market, like Tarik Skubal. However, from the start, various reports have claimed that improving the bullpen is the No. 1 priority for the organization this winter. It’s why they are one of the teams rumored to be pursuing two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams.

However, an intriguing right to add some proven arms to the pen has emerged this week. According to a new report from The Athletic, “the Brewers are fretting over their payroll, and the possibility exists that the team might need to subtract from their roster in order to add.”

Should the Los Angeles Dodgers target Trevor Megill trade?

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering other MLB rumors in recent weeks, it would make sense if a Freddy Peralta trade is even more likely this offseason. However, the outlet suggests his $8 million salary is valuable to the franchise. So, moving closer Trevor Megill’s projected $4.2 million salary and righty reliever Nick Mears seems more likely.

The outlet admits that trading one or the other instead of both is probable. However, with the Dodgers having one of the best farm systems in MLB, they certainly have the trade chips to make the Brewers seriously consider moving both players.

Megill earned All-Star honors for the first time in 2025, serving as Devin Williams’ replacement. He posted 30 saves and a 2.49 ERA in 47.0 innings. Nick Mears had his best season in the big leagues this year as he tallied 17 holds. He also had a 3.49 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 63 appearances.