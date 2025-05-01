Chicago Cubs predicted to trade for former Cy Young winner

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

After finishing second in the NL Central in 2024, the Chicago Cubs are coasting along in first place of the division this year, entering MLB games today with a 19-13 record. Instead of approaching this year’s MLB trade deadline as potential sellers, the Cubs can look to be buyers before the July 31 deadline passes.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly made six early trade predictions, including one where the Cubs end up with former NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins.

“But while the Marlins don’t have to trade Alcántara, if he’s pitching well, the guess here is that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix will move the former NL Cy Young Award winner for a slew of prospects.



While the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and New York Mets are among the other contenders who could stand to add a front-line pitcher, the Cubs are the most motivated to be aggressive.



Chicago entered this season with seven prospects in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100. Third baseman Matt Shaw probably isn’t going anywhere, but any of right-handed pitcher Cade Horton, outfielder Owen Caissie and catcher Moisés Ballesteros could make sense as part of a trade return for Miami.” Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly on Chicago Cubs trade for Sandy Alcantara

While the idea of adding a 29-year-old former Cy Young winner is alluring, the recent stats paint a different picture.

Sandy Alcantara stats: 26 IP, 19 SO, 17 BB, 8.31 ERA, 1.654 WHIP

Though, it should be noted that the two-time All-Star is also working his way back from Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss the entire 2024 season. Yet, if Alcantara can return to top form, he’s still under contract through 2027, though that includes a $21 million team option.

As we’ve commonly seen with the Marlins, they may prefer unloading him for a group of younger, more affordable talent. Yet, Alcantara may have to put some better film on tape first.

