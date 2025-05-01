Chicago Cubs predicted to trade for former Cy Young winner

After finishing second in the NL Central in 2024, the Chicago Cubs are coasting along in first place of the division this year, entering MLB games today with a 19-13 record. Instead of approaching this year’s MLB trade deadline as potential sellers, the Cubs can look to be buyers before the July 31 deadline passes.
Recently, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly made six early trade predictions, including one where the Cubs end up with former NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins.
While the idea of adding a 29-year-old former Cy Young winner is alluring, the recent stats paint a different picture.
- Sandy Alcantara stats: 26 IP, 19 SO, 17 BB, 8.31 ERA, 1.654 WHIP
Though, it should be noted that the two-time All-Star is also working his way back from Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss the entire 2024 season. Yet, if Alcantara can return to top form, he’s still under contract through 2027, though that includes a $21 million team option.
As we’ve commonly seen with the Marlins, they may prefer unloading him for a group of younger, more affordable talent. Yet, Alcantara may have to put some better film on tape first.
