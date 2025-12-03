The Baltimore Orioles are ready to spend more money after finally landing a closer. Over the weekend, the Orioles signed former New York Mets reliever Ryan Helsley to a two-year contract. Helsley will serve as the closer in 2026. However, the Orioles aren’t done with their pitching staff, as eyes remain on an elite starter.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Baltimore is showing continued interest in free agent starter Framber Valdez, despite the strong market. Valdez is coming off a down year with the Houston Astros after posting a 3.66 ERA; however, the two-time All-Star pitcher is regarded as one of the top free agents available.

Valdez would give Baltimore a long-term certified ace pitcher, which is a massive need. As of now, the Orioles’ rotation consists of Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, and Cade Povich. For a team looking to compete in the AL East, that won’t be a good enough pitching staff.

Baltimore was linked to Dylan Cease before he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, but a deal wasn’t completed. Mike Elias, who was the Astros’ scouting director when Valdez signed in 2015, knows this is a massive offseason, and the organization is ready to spend on an elite pitcher.

