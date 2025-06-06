MLB rumors: Another insider links Los Angeles Dodgers to Walker Buehler reunion

Another MLB insider has linked the Los Angeles Dodgers to a trade deadline reunion with a homegrown star, and a major pitcher from their 2024 championship team, Walker Buehler.

Injuries to their staff and disappointing seasons from Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, and Tanner Scott are why the lofty expectations the Dodgers had heading into the season have fallen back to Earth over the first half of the season. They are a lock to be active before the July 31 trade deadline, and bringing back two-time All-Star Walker Buehler has emerged in recent trade speculation.

Well, you can add New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman to the group that sees a Dodgers reunion with Buehler as a strong possibility this summer. “The Red Sox aren’t likely to sell, but the October hero might fit back with L.A., which offered him $20M in winter,” he wrote this week.

Jeff Passan also suggested Los Angeles Dodgers should bring Walker Buehler back this summer

While he struggled in his first regular season back following Tommy John surgery, the 30-year-old was fantastic in the postseason. It is why ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan also suggested earlier this week that a reunion just makes too much sense for the Dodgers.

“The notion that the Dodgers were going to win 120 games was always fanciful. They don’t build their team for regular-season wins. They want to put together the most devastating 26-man squad for the postseason,” Passan wrote. “And they saw last year what [Walker] Buehler turns into in October. The four shutout innings against the Mets. Five more against the Yankees. And then the final three outs to lock down the World Series title.

“Any sort of reunion would necessitate a Red Sox collapse, and as bad as they look right now, that’s premature. Beyond that, the Dodgers’ farm system is so deep that they’ll have their pick of players at the deadline. But to bring in someone who knows their system, knows their culture, and knows how to show up in the biggest moments is a fit that’s almost too good to be true.”

