MLB insider proposes bold ‘too good to be true’ Los Angeles Dodgers trade idea to boost repeat hopes

A top MLB insider believes if the Los Angeles Dodgers really want to improve their hopes of a World Series repeat in October, they need the Boston Red Sox to continue their poor play and then offload pitcher Walker Buehler.

While the Dodgers are off to another good start, they have not been as dominant as some expected. They entered the 2025 campaign as the defending champions and added big-name talent like Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, Roki Sasaki, and Kirby Yates in the offseason. However, they have been badly bitten by the injury bug, and it has had a major impact on their results thus far.

The injuries and the sluggish starts for players like Max Muncy and Tommy Edman have some around the game wondering if the Dodgers are not as strong as expected. Despite all their major offseason moves. It’s why LA is not viewed as the same heavy favorite to return to the World Series in October.

That is why ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan proposed a trade this week to reunite with a playoff-proven player who could make a massive difference in their goal of repeating later this year.

“The notion that the Dodgers were going to win 120 games was always fanciful. They don’t build their team for regular-season wins. They want to put together the most devastating 26-man squad for the postseason,” Passan wrote. “And they saw last year what [Walker] Buehler turns into in October. The four shutout innings against the Mets. Five more against the Yankees. And then the final three outs to lock down the World Series title.

“Any sort of reunion would necessitate a Red Sox collapse, and as bad as they look right now, that’s premature. Beyond that, the Dodgers’ farm system is so deep that they’ll have their pick of players at the deadline. But to bring in someone who knows their system, knows their culture, and knows how to show up in the biggest moments is a fit that’s almost too good to be true.”

Walker Buehler stats (2025): 4-3 Record, 4.44 ERA, 1.307 WHIP, 42 SO, 15 BB

Buehler was one of the more notable additions the Red Sox made this offseason. However, the team is five games under .500 heading into Wednesday and in big trouble. They would need to play like this for another month. But if they do, moving the two-time All-Star is not out of the realm of possibility.