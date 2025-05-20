MLB rumors: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs among teams with versatile All-Star on trade wish list

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are reportedly among the teams rumored to be targeting a trade for a versatile All-Star from the National League.

“Several teams, including the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, are closely monitoring Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon. In case he’s traded this summer,” USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported this week.

The Rockies are on a path to a historically bad season. With close to 50 games played in 2025, the team has just eight wins. It is why, despite the organization’s deep loyalty to manager Bud Black, they fired him last week. As the team heads toward a seventh straight losing season. But McMahon has been among Colorado’s few bright spots over the last two seasons.

In 2024, he earned All-Star honors for the first time as he posted 20 homers, 65 runs batted in, and 68 runs scored. The 30-year-old can play third, second, and first base, and has just two years left on the six-year, $70 million deal he signed a few years ago. However, he has gotten off to a slow start this season and is just batting .201 in 46 games.

Ryan McMahon stats (2025): .201 AVG, .326 OBP, .365 SLG, .691 OPS. 6 HR, 11 RBI, 21 R

He makes sense at third for Los Angeles with Max Muncy off to a rough start this season. However, the big question is would the Rockies would be willing to trade a homegrown star inside the division? And possibly help the Dodgers win a second straight championship? That could be a major hurdle in talks.

McMahon would also be a potential upgrade at third for the Cubs as well. They have gotten very little out of the position this season, as Matt Shaw and Jon Berti have struggled mightily in 2025.

