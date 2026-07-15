The 96th Midsummer Classic at Citizens Bank Park delivered a familiar result on Tuesday night. The American League dominated in a 4-0 shutout against the National League. Powered by an early offensive ambush and a suffocating performance on the mound, the AL controlled the contest from the opening pitch.

Here is a recap of the top storylines following the game.

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Cody Bellinger Claims MVP

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger took home All-Star Game MVP honors by setting the tone in his very first at-bat. Stepping to the plate in the top of the first with the bases loaded and two outs against hometown Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez, Bellinger looked to be hopeless. He fell to a 2-2 count before delivering a clutch single. The hit drove in two runs, giving the AL a lead they would never relinquish and etching Bellinger’s name into All-Star game history.

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AL Pitching Staff Looks Unstoppable

While the first-inning offense grabbed the first headlines, the AL pitching staff secured the final praise. The American League arms combined to hold the NL to just three hits and two walks. This is the least amount of hits allowed to a single team since the 1990 All-Star game where the NL had just two hits, one off of Bob Welch and one off of closer and hall of famer Denis Eckersley. The AL staff, led by Toronto Blue Jays‘ ace Dylan Cease (1 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 SO), showed no errors against a strong looking NL lineup. The only three hits were given up by Minnesota Twins’ Joe Ryan, Blue Jays’ Louis Varland and Tampa Bay Rays’ Bryan Baker.

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Junior Caminero Exits

Rays slugger and potential AL MVP candidate Junior Caminero was struck on the outside of his left hand by a 98 mph sinker from St. Louis Cardinals closer Riley O’Brian. Caminero immediately dropped to the ground in pain before exiting the contest.

Fortunately, post-game X-rays came back clean and negative for fractures. Caminero will return to play on Friday when the Rays face off against the scorching hot Boston Red Sox to open the second half of the season.

Junior Caminero: : I’m fine. Thank God nothing is broken. Will play Friday https://t.co/jTCSEmqDZB — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 15, 2026

Chicago White Sox breakout infielder Miguel Vargas replaced Caminero as a pinch-runner and later crushed an eighth-inning solo home run to seal the win.

Midsummer Dominance Continues

With Tuesday’s shutout victory, the AL improved to 11 wins in the last 13 All-Star Games and an overwhelming 23 wins and two ties in the last 30. Despite this modern success, the all-time series remains remarkably tight with the American League holding a slim 49-44-3 edge in Midsummer Classic history