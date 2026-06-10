The Chicago White Sox were not supposed to be in this position. After enduring back-to-back historically bleak seasons, including a 121-loss campaign in 2024, the Southsiders were expected to be years away from relevance. Instead, as we near the middle of June 2026, they are sitting above .500 and firmly in the American League playoff picture with the help of a breakout season from Miguel Vargas.

While the turnaround is a collective effort, it is impossible to ignore his driving force at the hot corner. Vargas isn’t just having a good season, he is making a career saving effort.

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The Depths of 2024

To understand the magnitude of Vargas’s 2026 breakout, you have to look at how far he fell. In 2023, Vargas graduated from the 37th rated prospect in the MLB to being a full-time player for the perennial contenders Los Angeles Dodgers. He was shipped to Chicago in a July 2024 deadline deal, going from a world series favorite to a team plummeting towards the modern-era loss record.

The transition broke him. Vargas slashed a dismal .104/.217/.170 with a 17 wRC+ and -1.2 fWAR over 42 games for the White Sox after the trade. For a young hitter whose calling card had always been his bat-to-ball skills (graded as a 65 hit tool as a prospect), the prolonged slump looked like it might derail his major league career before it ever truly began.

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The 2026 Turnaround

Fast forward to today, and Vargas is unrecognizable from the player who struggled through 2024. Given a permanent home at third base, save for when he has to fill the hole at first due to Murakami’s hamstring injury, and the time to work through adjustments, the 26-year-old has transformed into a legitimate middle-of-the-order terror.

Through the first two and a half months of the 2026 season, Vargas’s offensive profile is impressive and shocking

The Hit Tool: With a 96th percentile xwOBA and a 95th percentile Batting Run Value, the offensive prowess expected when he was a prospect has finally arrived. Per Savant, he is the 13th best hitter by Run Value in 2026.

With a 96th percentile xwOBA and a 95th percentile Batting Run Value, the offensive prowess expected when he was a prospect has finally arrived. Per Savant, he is the 13th best hitter by Run Value in 2026. An Elite Eye : He’s never chased many pitches, hovering around a 20% chase rate since 2024, but this year he is walking way more. From 2025 to 2026, his walk rate caught up to his above 90th percentile chase rate, increasing from 9.8% to 15.3%.

: He’s never chased many pitches, hovering around a 20% chase rate since 2024, but this year he is walking way more. From 2025 to 2026, his walk rate caught up to his above 90th percentile chase rate, increasing from 9.8% to 15.3%. Swinging Harder: In 2025, Vargas’s bat speed was 70.6 mph, good for 25th percentile. In 2026, this speed has increased to 74.1, placing him in the 72nd percentile. His Hard-Hit% and Barrel% have followed his faster bat going from 38th and 54th percentile respectively in 2025 to 72nd and 88th percentile in 2026.

While his fielding is still below average (27th percentile Fielding Run Value), his increased value at the plate has turned him from a negative WAR player to posting 2.4 fWAR through just 65 games. A large part of this increase in WAR and value is from his career high nine stolen bases so far in 2026.

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Ending a 93-year Drought?

Vargas’s elite production couldn’t come at a better time, both for the surging White Sox and his own legacy. As Phase 1 of the All-Star balloting heats up, Vargas has a clear-cut statistical case to be the American League’s starting third baseman.

If he wins the fan vote, he will make a highly specific brand of history. The last, and only, Chicago White Sox third baseman to start an All-Star Game was Jimmy Dykes in the inaugural Midsummer Classic back in 1933.

It’s been 93 years since a Southside third baseman earned that starting nod. Thanks to patience, mechanical overhauls, and unshakeable resilience, Miguel Vargas looks ready to end the drought.