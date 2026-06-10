You couldn’t script a better start to a major league career. On Tuesday night at Rate Field, Chicago White Sox top prospect Braden Montgomery delivered a debut for the ages. Montgomery blasted a two-run homer in the 10th inning to defeat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 and to cap off a thrilling comeback.

Called up from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the day, the 23-year-old switch-hitter was immediately in the spotlight against a Braves squad with the best record in baseball. Montgomery more than met the moment, etching his name into an incredibly exclusive chapter of baseball history.

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A Debut for the Record Books

Montgomery is now just the fifth player in MLB history to hit a walk-off home run in their major league debut. He joins a rare set that includes Billy Parker (1971), Josh Bard (2002), future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera (2003), and Carlos Perez (2015).

The heroic swing came on an 0-1 changeup from Braves closer Raisel Iglesias with two outs in the bottom of the tenth. Montgomery launched it over the left-field wall, scoring automatic runner Andrew Benintendi and sending the Southside crowd into pandemonium.

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BRADEN MONTGOMERY HITS A WALK-OFF HOMER IN HIS MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT! pic.twitter.com/ifxPs2t57F — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

But the walk-off wasn’t his only contribution. Earlier in the game, Montgomery sparked Chicago’s comeback from a 4-0 deficit. In the fourth inning, he recorded his first career hit with an RBI single, helping chip away at Atlanta’s lead before Jacob Gonzalez eventually tied it in the seventh.

How’d Montgomery Get Here

Montgomery’s arrival in Chicago was the result of one of the biggest blockbuster deals in recent memory. Originally selected 12th overall by the Boston Red Sox in the 2024 draft out of Texas A&M, Montgomery was the co-headliner shipped to the White Sox in December 2024 in exchange for ace Garrett Crochet.

He forced Chicago’s hand this season with a blistering tear through the minors. According to FanGraphs, across AA and AAA in 2026, he slashed .314/.422/.548 with a 152 wRC+ and 10 home runs. He also had a massive 15.1% walk rate to go with his elite power. Over his last 10 games in Charlotte, he hit an absurd .474 before getting the call to the show.

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White Sox in the Fight

Montgomery’s historic blast does more than just announce his arrival, it keeps the surging White Sox firmly in the playoff hunt. The win moved the White Sox to 35-31, placing them just a half-game out of first place in the AL Central and cementing their status as a legitimate playoff contender. They are an outstanding 17-3 in their last 20 home games, showing the power of the Southside faithful.

If Tuesday night was any indication, the White Sox have found a foundational piece for their lineup. Braden Montgomery isn’t just the future on the Southside; he’s already delivering in the present.