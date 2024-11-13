Diamondbacks willing to ‘eat’ some of Jordan Montgomery’s contract in trade: 5 likely landing spots including the Mets and Rangers

A top MLB insider revealed this week that the Arizona Diamondbacks are so desperate to move Jordan Montgomery that they are actually willing to eat a portion of his remaining contract.

Heading into the previous offseason, Jordan Montgomery was seen as one of the better-starting pitchers available in free agency. He was coming off a career year where he pitched to a sub-3.00 ERA and was a key part of a rotation that helped the Texas Rangers win it all in 2023.

However, the 31-year-old was looking for a specific deal on the open market, and it surprisingly led to him being available all the way until March. While he surely was staying in shape before he signed with the Diamondbacks, the lack of a proper spring training had a huge effect on his performance this season.

In 2024, he pitched to 6.23 ERA and was the focus of ridicule from owner Ken Kendrick as he was dubbed a “horrible decision” last spring. Well, unsurprisingly the organization is looking to move him and is willing to go to great lengths to do so.

The Diamondbacks want to move him and will eat some of his $22.5 million salary to do so,” ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported this week. That should make facilitating a deal far easier. With that in mind, here are five teams that could target a Jordan Montgomery trade in the next few weeks.

Jordan Montgomery stats (2024): 8-7 Record, 6.23 ERA, 1.650 WHIP, 83 SO, 117 IP

5 potential Jordan Montgomery trade landing spots this winter

New York Mets

The New York Mets are in hot pursuit of Juan Soto this month. But they have to rebuild their starting staff in the offseason. Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana are all free agents. They might need to fill two of those three slots. And a pitcher with previous success pitching in New York and during the playoffs will interest them. They reportedly had talks with Montgomery’s reps last season.

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers missed Jordan Montgomery last season. Especially with so many of their key pitchers sidelined due to injuries throughout 2024. Max Scherzer and Nathan Eovaldi could leave in free agency. So bringing back a player they have seen succeed up close, and at a potential discount rate, is something they are sure to take a hard look at this offseason.

Jordan Montgomery contract: One year, $22.5 million left

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles will be focused on re-signing ace Corbin Burnes. However, that is far from a guarantee. The organization could use more pitching help even if they do retain Burnes. Furthermore, their deep farm system would allow them to get an impact arm the Diamondbacks are helping to pay for without giving a notable prospect.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves could lose All-Star Max Fried in free agency. The success of Chris Sale last year showed they can take struggling pitchers and bring them back to their high-level form. Montgomery feels like a great fit in Atlanta. Not having to pay the $22.5 million owed to him in 2025 will appeal to the Braves organization.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are always looking for unique opportunities to improve the roster without giving up top prospects. Or forking over big money. That is why the club targeting Jordan Montgomery is very likely. He would offer them a front-line starter for half the cost if he can return to form. If the team doesn’t have a strong season, he could also get them a very nice trade deadline chip to further bolster the farm system next summer.

