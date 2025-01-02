MLB free agency rumors point to Max Scherzer picking from one of four teams soon

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

One of the best pitchers left in MLB free agency is the three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. The 40-year-old was restricted to just nine starts last season, but he’s fully healthy and ready to help another contender in 2025. Being that he’s won two World Series championships in his 17-year career, Scherzer can add some valuable experience to any rotation he joins.

He also brings an impressive lifetime ERA of 3.16 to the table. That includes a 3.95 ERA last season and a 3.77 ERA in 2023, showing he still has plenty of life left on his fastball. After spending the past two seasons pitching for the Texas Rangers, now it’s time for Scherzer to find a new team, and he could sign a contract relatively soon.

Max Scherzer expected to sign next contract soon

Speaking Wednesday during a live appearance on Bleacher Report, top MLB insider Jon Heyman provided some perspective on Max Scherzer’s free agency market. To no surprise, the eight-time All-Star is being pursued by multiple teams.

According to Heyman, Scherzer is receiving interest from four different MLB teams. Though, he didn’t indicate which any of the teams were, leaving that part open to speculation.

However, he did add that interest in Scherzer is “heating up a bit,” indicating that he could make a free agency decision soon. Since he battled so many injuries last season, Scherzer has had to wait a bit until the market settles down, and he’s still not expected to sign for top dollar. But that doesn’t mean teams aren’t still presenting respectable offers in hopes of boosting their pitching staff.

For all the teams still searching for a rotation upgrade, Scherzer may present the best option available. Yet, he likely only wants to sign with a team that gives him a chance to pursue what could be the third World Series ring of his career.

